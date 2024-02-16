All Cryptid Bootcamp event rewards in Modern Warfare 3 and how to get them

The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Cryptid Bootcamp event is live right now. The event can be played in both the multiplayer and Modern Warfare 3 Zombies. On completing certain objectives, players can earn exquisite rewards for free. The event will end on February 27 and you have almost 11 days to finish the objectives to earn the rewards.

If you want to learn more about all the rewards in the Cryptid Bootcamp event in Modern Warfare 3, read on.

How to unlock all Cryptid Bootcamp event rewards in Modern Warfare 3

Cryptid Bootcamp event in MW3 (Image via Activision)

Keep in mind that, to unlock all the rewards, you can either complete the multiplayer challenges or Modern Warfare 3 Zombies challenges. Here are all the criteria for Cryptid Bootcamp event rewards -

Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer challenges -

"Cernunnos" Weapon Sticker - Get 20 Operator kills with Throwing Knives

Get 20 Operator kills with Throwing Knives "Harbingers" Calling Card - Get 50 one shot one kills with a sniper

Get 50 one shot one kills with a sniper "Prophetic Squish" Charm - Get 40 operator kills with the Marksman Rifle Conversion Aftermarket Part equipped while using the Threat Identification system and Stalker Boots Perks

Get 40 operator kills with the Marksman Rifle Conversion Aftermarket Part equipped while using the Threat Identification system and Stalker Boots Perks "Sass-Squashed" Calling Card - Get 2 Operator kills with a Shotgun or a Melee weapon in one life 15 times

Get 2 Operator kills with a Shotgun or a Melee weapon in one life 15 times "What Cute Eyes You Have" Emblem - Get 75 Operator Kills with a Suppressor Equipped while using the Ghost A/V Camo Perk

Get 75 Operator Kills with a Suppressor Equipped while using the Ghost A/V Camo Perk "We Believe in You" Large Decal - Destroy 20 Enemy Equipment or Killstreaks with the Stormender Weapon

Destroy 20 Enemy Equipment or Killstreaks with the Stormender Weapon "Lake Monster" Emblem - Get 20 Operator Melee Kills while in Smoke

- Get 20 Operator Melee Kills while in Smoke "Looking At You" Camo - Get 75 Operator Kills while using Covert Sneakers and Blacklight Flashlight Perks

- Get 75 Operator Kills while using Covert Sneakers and Blacklight Flashlight Perks "Cryptid" Sidewinder Blueprint - Complete all 8 Multiplayer challenges.

Modern Warfare 3 Zombies challenges -

"Cernunnos" Weapon Sticker - Get 120 Zombie Kills with Throwing Knives

Get 120 Zombie Kills with Throwing Knives "Harbingers" Calling Card - Get 10 Special Zombie Critical Kills with a Sniper

Get 10 Special Zombie Critical Kills with a Sniper “Prophetic Squish” Charm - Destroy 3 Harvester Orbs

Destroy 3 Harvester Orbs “Sass-squadshed” Calling Card - Get 50 Hellhound Kills with a Shotgun

Get 50 Hellhound Kills with a Shotgun “What Cute Eyes You Have” Emblem - Get 100 Zombie Kills while using Aether Shroud

Get 100 Zombie Kills while using Aether Shroud “We Believe in You” Large Decal - Get 75 Brain Rot Zombie Kills

Get 75 Brain Rot Zombie Kills “Lake Monster” Emblem - Eliminate five Bounty Targets with Mystery Box Weapons

Eliminate five Bounty Targets with Mystery Box Weapons “Looking at You” Camo - Kill three Abominations

Kill three Abominations “Cryptid” Sidewinder Blueprint - Complete all 8 Zombies challenges

That is all there is to know about the Modern Warfare 3 Cryptid Bootcamp event rewards and how to unlock them. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda's Call of Duty section for all the latest news and updates.