Trapped Souls Tracer Pack in MW3 and Warzone: Price, what's included, and is it worth buying?

Trapped Souls Tracer Pack is the latest bundle for MW3 and Warzone. Its primary highlights are two weapon blueprints. Moreover, the bundle features numerous in-game cosmetics, such as a Weapon Charm and Calling Card. As a premium pack, the weapon blueprints come with their own Tracer and Death Effects, which might make the bundle quite enticing at first glance.

In this brief article, we'll take a closer look at the latest Tracer Pack in the games along with its price, the items it comes with, and finally, whether it is worth buying.

Trapped Souls Tracer Pack price in MW3 and Warzone

Price of the Trapped Souls Tracer Pack in MW3 and Warzone explored (Image via Activision)

The Trapped Souls Tracker Pack costs 2400 COD Points in MW3 and Warzone, which is equivalent to $20 in real-world currency. To buy it, head into your in-game store and look for it in the "Featured" section. If you have sufficient COD Points in your account, you can purchase the bundle directly from there.

However, if don't have enough CP, you will have to purchase the same from your platform's respective storefronts with real-world currency. COD Points are available in the following packs:

200 COD Points: $1.99

$1.99 500 COD Points: $4.99

$4.99 1,000 (+100 Bonus) COD Points: $9.99

$9.99 2,000 (+400 Bonus) COD Points: $19.99

$19.99 4,000 (+1,000 Bonus) COD Points: $39.99

$39.99 7,000 (+2,500 Bonus) COD Points: $74.99

$74.99 10,000 (+3,000 Bonus) COD Points: $99.99

$99.99 15,000 (+6,000 Bonus) COD Points: $149.99

If you have no balance in your account, you will have to purchase the $19.99 pack, which will give you 2000 COD Points and 400 CP as a bonus, making it a total of 2400 CP, the bundle's price.

What's included in the Trapped Souls Tracer Pack in MW3 and Warzone?

The Trapped Souls Tracer Pack in MW3 and Warzone features six items. They are as follows:

" Sēance " DG-56 Assault Rifle Blueprint (Tracer/Impact: Ghoul Sprouts, Death Effect: Spirit Separator)

" DG-56 Assault Rifle Blueprint (Tracer/Impact: Ghoul Sprouts, Death Effect: Spirit Separator) " Spectral Grasp " Lockwood 680 Shotgun Blueprint (Tracer/Impact: Ghoul Sprouts, Death Effect: Spirit Separator)

" Lockwood 680 Shotgun Blueprint (Tracer/Impact: Ghoul Sprouts, Death Effect: Spirit Separator) " Specter Vision " Calling Card

" Calling Card " Dante's Pit " Large Decal

" Large Decal " Elixir of Life " Weapon Charm

" Weapon Charm "Vaporizer" Emblem

All six items carry a blue color tone with otherworldly aesthetics, which perfectly fits the theme of the current Cryptid Bootcamp event.

If you're on the fence about whether you should spend your money on this bundle, check out the section below.

Is the Trapped Souls Tracer Pack worth buying in MW3 and Warzone?

The Trapped Souls Tracer Pack in MW3 and Warzone can be a tough pick. First, despite charging a premium of 2400 CP, it doesn't feature any Operator skins. Plenty of other bundles in the shooters, such as the Resonance Ultra Tracer Pack, come with Operator skins and weapon blueprints with Tracer effects at the same price point.

Hence, when considering the total number of items you are getting for the asking price, this Tracer Pack is certainly not worth buying over other new bundles.

That said, however, the only reason you might consider purchasing this bundle is for the two new weapon blueprints and their Tracer effects. Hence, if you have disposable COD Points that you wish to spend, this bundle can be the right pick.

However, if you have zero CP balance in your account at the moment and are thinking of topping it up only for the sake of this pack, consider other bundles in the game for the time being.

That covers everything that there is to know about the new Tracer Pack in MW3 and Warzone and if it's worth a buy.