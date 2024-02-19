Call of Duty refunds gamers after launching the most expensive bundle ever

Call of Duty Modern Warfare III has recently launched the most expensive bundle ever in-store worth 3,400 CoD Points. However, developers have taken the bundle down from the store, stating that it will return with the price tag of 2,400 CoD Points. Gamers who purchased the bundle will get 1000 CoD Points back as a refund from Activision.

Not only did the bundle have an expensive price tag, but gamers were also concerned about the price for the Gassed Up bundle because it nearly costs as much as a whole video game, like the recent Helldivers 2. The Gassed Up Weapon Vault cost $34 in the Modern Warfare Store.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare III developers issue refunds to gamers upon purchasing the most expensive skin ever in the game

Gamers who purchased Call of Duty Modern Warfare III at full price already paid a hefty amount for the game with the $70 price tag on launch. However, for most players, the spending does not end there, as the cosmetics, including weapon vaults and BlackCell Passes, cost nearly $30 apiece.

That said, CoD had second thoughts right after launching their latest Gassed Up Bundle on February 18, 2024. After the bundle arrived in the CoD stores, gamers quickly noticed the colossal price tag on the set, which cost 3,400 CoD Points.

Gamers interested in purchasing the bundle on launch were asked to spend $39.99 as it would get them 5,000 CoD Points, the closest one can get to purchase the amount of currency required to buy the Gassed Up set.

Many gamers were unhappy with the price as it asked for too much with little content in the bundle. Following the traction from the community, developers quickly took down the bundle from stores and mentioned that the high price was set due to an error.

The developers also posted an official tweet regarding the matter, stating that the intended price was 1000 CoD Points less. Their post also mentioned the refund, as most gamers are compensated for their purchase.

