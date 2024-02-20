Tracer Pack Resonance Ultra skin in Warzone and MW3

The Resonance Ultra Tracer Pack is the latest bundle in Warzone and Modern Warfare 3 (MW3). It is a futuristic pack featuring a Bantam operator skin that appears to be otherworldly due to its alien design. It has a dark grey color scheme with bright red accents on the helmet and shoulder, giving it a sinister appearance. It was recently added to the in-game store and features two exclusive weapon blueprints.

MW3 and Warzone offer players a variety of skins. The new skin should attract plenty of attention, as it showcases the operator’s toughened upper body armor and an alien-themed helmet. Moreover, it has a lot of potential to be used in darker maps as its color palette could act as a great camouflage.

This article will highlight all the details about the Resonance Ultra Tracer Pack in Warzone and MW3.

What is the price of the Resonance Ultra Tracer Pack in MW3 and Warzone?

Resonance Ultra bundle (Image via Activision)

This bundle can be bought for a total of 2400 Call of Duty Points (CP) directly from the in-game store. It is currently featured on the first tile on the store page of Call of Duty HQ alongside other bundles like The Boys collaboration cosmetics.

How to get the Resonance Tracer Pack skin in MW3 and Warzone

Resonance Tracer Pack in Warzone and MW3 (Image via Activision)

You can add this lethal new cosmetics collection to your inventory by following the steps below:

Launch your game and head to the store.

Once in the store tab, scroll down a bit to spot the Resonance Ultra pack tile.

Make sure that you have sufficient CP, and then click on the tile to check out all the items included in the bundle.

Then, click on the purchase button and add the entire collection to your inventory.

You can equip the skin from the “Operators” and “Weapons” tab after completing the purchase.

If you encounter an issue while completing the transaction or if the skins are not added to your account, reach out to the official Activision support team. The cosmetics are generally available in your account immediately after purchasing them, but it may take a while in case of server-related issues.

All items included in the Resonance Ultra bundle

All items in Resonance Ultra bundle (Image via Activision)

Here is a list of all the cosmetics included in the latest store bundle for Warzone and MW3:

“Titan” Bantam Operator Skin

“Primordium” WSP-9 Weapon Blueprint

“Quasar” TAQ Eradicator Weapon Blueprint

“Ancient Allow” Large Decal

“Dark Matter” Weapon Sticker

“Anomaly” Weapon Charm

1-Hour Double XP Battle Pass token

Apart from all these items, the primary operator skin happens to be animated, where parts of the armor and helmet continuously move. This is a great addition to the platform and could easily be one of the rarest skins to be released in Call of Duty.

Check out Sportskeeda for more Warzone and MW3 updates, guides, and news.

When does WZ and MW3 Season 2 Reloaded begin || How to complete the Bank's Security Boxes Easter egg in WZ's Fortune's Keep || Best WZ meta loadout after February 13 nerfs and buffs || How to use Tac Stance in WZ || TAQ Evolvere is still absolute meta in Warzone