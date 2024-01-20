5 rarest Operator skins in Warzone (2024)

A rare Operator skin in Warzone is more than just a style statement; it's a badge of honor. Such skins allow you to stand out on the battlefield, and they can sometimes make up for those who lack in-game skills. While some of them are not visually striking, anyone who sees the rare cosmetics during a match is sure to admire them.

Some of the rarest Operator skins in Warzone can be obtained during a limited event, while others can only be acquired after finishing impossible challenges. Below is a list of the rarest skins in the game.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Horangi Collision, Apparition, and other rare Operator skins in Warzone

1) Horangi Collision

The Horangi skin in Warzone was only obtainable during the MW2 beta (Image via Activision)

The Horangi Collision is one of the rarest Operator skins in Warzone and is currently impossible to obtain. The cosmetic is exclusively available to those who were able to participate in the Modern Warfare 2 beta in September 2022. It was an unlockable reward during the second weekend of the beta mode, where players need to reach level 18 or obtain 119,000 XP.

Those who are new to the game or were unable to participate in the event can no longer obtain this skin. This makes encountering the cosmetic a rare occurrence, so keep an eye out for it in the game.

2) Oni

What makes the Oni one of the rarest Operator skins in Warzone is its platform exclusivity. Besides the fact that it can only be obtained during the pre-order period of Modern Warfare 2, it's only available for PlayStation players who were able to preorder the digital version of the game.

Like the Collision skin, this was a limited-time cosmetic that was only attainable in September 2022.

3) Apparition

Apparition Skin in Warzone (Image via Activision)

The Apparition is another reward during a time-limited Warzone event in June 2023. To get the skin, you have to play the Champion's Quest and secure a nuke in the battle royale mode. While the task seems to be straightforward, there are extra layers of challenges that you need to complete.

You have to win five consecutive matches to activate the Champion's Quest. Then, you have to successfully collect materials around the battle royale map and detonate the bomb. It's one of the hardest unlocks to ever exist in Warzone.

4) Burger Town King

Burger Town King in Warzone (Image via Activision)

Also on the list of the rarest Operator skins in Warzone is the Burger Town King, which was attainable by buying the Modern Warfare 2 Whopper Deal from a Burger King store. However, only a few stores were included in the promotion, and no UK and US branches participated.

Players who did not have a participating store near them had to trade or purchase codes from those who had obtained them. However, this was a very risky endeavor, considering the number of scammers who took advantage of these players.

5) Biohazard

The Biohazard skin is among the rarest Operator skins in Warzone (Image via Activision)

The Biohazard Operator skin is a rare sight in your Warzone matches, primarily because it is associated with an MW2 DMZ challenge. To acquire the coveted Biohazard skin, players must successfully complete seven Weapon Case Events by extracting with the Weapon Case.

Adding to the challenge, DMZ support was discontinued after the release of MW3, resulting in fewer players engaging in the game mode. It's currently one of the rarest Operator skins in Warzone.

