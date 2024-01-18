Warzone loadout glitch after Season 1 Reloaded update: Possible fixes, reasons, and more

Warzone loadout glitches have been occurring ever since the Season 1 Reloaded update went live. According to community feedback, this has been quite possibly the worst update to be released in a long time. The game has been broken in more ways than one, with some players reportedly being unable to make it past the main menu. Those who do experience a plethora of in-game issues.

While most are not as bad and do not break the game, the Warzone loadout glitch makes it unplayable. It brings the session to a standstill, and players are left with no other choice but to close the application. That said, there are a few workarounds that can be tried out to remedy the situation.

Note: There is no official fix yet, but these workarounds are worth a shot. However, remember there is no guarantee of its success.

How to fix the Warzone loadout glitch after Season 1 Reloaded update

Warzone loadout glitch, in essence, makes the game unplayable. It is triggered after interacting with your loadout while in a session. The game sort of freezes, and the frame rate seems to drop to single digits. As such, the game becomes unplayable.

1) Restart the game and lower graphical settings

One of the easiest and most efficient ways to solve the issue at hand is to restart the game. Given that the Warzone loadout glitch leads to the game freezing, restarting will be your only option either way.

Once you restart the game, let the shaders load and reduce your graphical settings. While this is not an ideal fix to the situation at hand, it could help minimize the risk of triggering this glitch. Given the state of things, it should probably improve overall gameplay as well.

2) Verify the file integrity of the game

The developers have been transparent about the update and stated that things do not meet their current standards. As such, verifying the integrity of the game could help minimize the risk of triggering the Warzone loadout glitch. It is very possible that certain files have gone missing and/or corrupted during the update.

Verifying them should help solve the issue or, at the very least, provide some respite from it for a few matches. Verifying files could also potentially solve other issues that may crop up in-game, such as the Warzone and MW3 "stuck in fetching data loop" error.

3) Wait for Activison to provide an update and/or official fix

Since the update just released a short while ago, Activision will be looking into the many glitches/bugs that are present. As such, they are likely aware of the Warzone loadout glitch and are investigating it. For this reason, if you keep encountering this issue in-game, it would be best to wait until they provide an official fix or potential workaround.

Although this is rather frustrating, it's better than having your session ruined and having to restart your game every few minutes. Alternatively, you can also avoid interacting with your loadout to avoid triggering the Warzone loadout glitch, but it's not a very viable solution in the long run.