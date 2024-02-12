How to unlock Killshot Swagger operator skin for free in Warzone and MW3?

True to the undead-themed Season 2, Call of Duty included a post-apocalyptic Killshot Swagger operator skin in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone. This cosmetic features a wasteland-style aesthetic in dark red and black hues. The best part is the skin is entirely free, perfect for those who love to grind and collect rewards.

The Killer Swagger operator skin is part of a limited-time event, so you must complete the required challenges before it's permanently gone. Read on to learn more about how to obtain this event-exclusive skin in Modern Warfare and Warzone Season 2.

How to get the Killshot Swagger operator skin in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone

Expand Tweet

Unlocking the free Killshot Swagger operator skin in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone is straightforward. Similar to the previous event-exclusive skins in the game, you can unlock the skin by completing all Featured Zombies Collections in the Horde Hunt event in Season 2. The event runs for three weeks.

Here are all the challenges and rewards you can get for each week:

Week 1: Kill 600 Armored Zombies (Tiny Screams Charm)

Week 2: Kill Hellhounds (Dogs of Hell Calling Card)

Week 3: Kill Mega Abominations (Cursed Ammo)

It is important to note that the exact number of Hellhounds and Mega Abominations you should kill is unknown, so check your progress regularly.

After completing these challenges and getting the rewards, you can head to the Events tab and select the Horde Hunt event to claim the Killshot Swagger Operator skin. After unlocking, the cosmetic should be immediately available to both Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone.

Since you can only complete one challenge per week, there is no way that you can speed up the process of obtaining the skin.

How to unlock Swagger Operator in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone

Swagger operator in Modern Warfare 2 (Image via Activision)

Note that you can only equip the Killshot skin if the Swagger operator is unlocked. To unlock the operator in Modern Warfare 3, you need to get ten Operator kills in a single multiplayer match using an LMG. It should be immediately available to you after completing the mission.

Check these Call of Duty news and guides at Sportskeeda:

How to complete the Zarkour Race Easter egg in Warzone's Fortune's Keep || Best XRK Stalker Warzone loadout (Season 2) || Best Sniper Rifle tier list in Warzone (Season 2)