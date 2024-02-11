How to complete the Zarkour Race Easter egg in Warzone's Fortune's Keep

Among the many Easter eggs on Warzone's newest map addition, Fortune's Keep, the Zarkour Race stands out as an interesting hidden challenge. It's a parkour-based Easter egg, requiring excellent movement skills, as you need to reach specific destinations within the time limit. Completing this challenge on the first try may be difficult; however, familiarity with the race course can make it easier.

This article aims to pinpoint the location of the Zarkour Race Easter egg and provide essential information to help you complete the challenge on your first attempt and enjoy its associated rewards.

Procedure to complete the Zarkour Race Easter egg in Warzone's Fortune's Keep

Zarkour Race Easter egg location (Image via Activision || YouTube/MrDalekJD)

To initiate the Zarkour Race Easter egg, first launch Warzone and start a Resurgence match on the Fortune's Keep map. Head to the Winery POI located in the eastern part of the map. If traveling by land, climb the tallest rooftop; if deploying via air, aim to land on the mentioned rooftop, and you can locate a white flag there.

To start the race, press your designated reload button. The race takes place around the Winery, and once activated, another white flag appears in a different location.

Your goal is to reach each successive flag within six seconds, and the race ends at the seventh one. Failure will result in restarting it.

Location of the first three successive flags (Image via Activision || YouTube/MrDalekJD)

As the race begins, jump and glide northwest to reach the first flag. The second one is on your left rooftop. Jump again and glide northwest to find the third flag on another rooftop.

Location of fourth, fifth, and sixth flag (Image via Activision || YouTube/MrDalekJD)

The fourth flag is northward, so glide along the outer compound to reach it. Sprint to reach the fifth flag present in the southeast direction. The sixth flag, also southeast, is on a rooftop, and to reach there faster, sprint and use the cart near the building to mantle onto the roof.

Location of the final flag (Image via Activision || YouTube/MrDalekJD)

To reach the last flag in the southeast direction, climb onto the left building's roof and sprint to reach the final point.

Upon completion, you will be rewarded with all Zombies Power-Ups.

Check out other WZ Easter egg-related articles from Sportskeeda:

How to complete the Bank's Security Boxes Easter egg in Warzone's Fortune's Keep || How to complete the Cursed Skull Easter egg in Warzone's Fortune's Keep || How to unlock Golden Vault Easter egg in WZ’s Fortune’s Keep