All Zombies Power Ups in Warzone explained

Zombies Power Ups are back in Warzone with the return of Fortune's Keep. Fans of the original map will be familiar with the zombies on the island causing a ruckus in dire times. But these deadly annoyances weren't without rewards. When killed, they often dropped interesting items that helped players gain an advantage over their opponents during a match. Needless to say, these zombies will be making a comeback with the remastered version of the map but with a new set of rewards or "Power Ups" to collect.

That said, in this short article, we'll take a closer look at all the Zombies Power Ups in the new Fortune's Keep that can not only help you defeat your foes in a gunfight but also boost your chances of winning a match.

What are all the Zombies Power Ups in Warzone?

At launch, there will be a total of seven Zombies Power Ups in Warzone. Here's how they will work:

Double Points: This Power Up will be active for 60 seconds. During this time, it will double all the items that you get from ground loot or kills. Furthermore, it will double the score that you can earn during events in the Resurgence mode.

This Power Up will be active for 60 seconds. During this time, it will double all the items that you get from ground loot or kills. Furthermore, it will double the score that you can earn during events in the Resurgence mode. Full Armor: Upon picking up this item, your armor plates will be instantly refilled without the need to manually equip the shields yourself. This will especially come in handy during challenging gunfight moments when you are low on armor plates and need to quickly re-shield.

Upon picking up this item, your armor plates will be instantly refilled without the need to manually equip the shields yourself. This will especially come in handy during challenging gunfight moments when you are low on armor plates and need to quickly re-shield. Max Ammo: As the name would suggest, picking up this Power Up will instantly refill your ammo to the maximum amount. But this will only apply to the weapons you have equipped at the time of picking up this Power Up.

As the name would suggest, picking up this Power Up will instantly refill your ammo to the maximum amount. But this will only apply to the weapons you have equipped at the time of picking up this Power Up. Fire Sale: This Power Up will last for 90 seconds, and during this time, the price of all items in the Buy Station will be reduced, just like the traditional Fire Sales. But this effect will only apply to you and your squad. Thus giving you an advantage in the match.

This Power Up will last for 90 seconds, and during this time, the price of all items in the Buy Station will be reduced, just like the traditional Fire Sales. But this effect will only apply to you and your squad. Thus giving you an advantage in the match. Looting Spree: The Looting Spree Power Up adds bonus items to caches that you open. That said, your chances of getting a bonus Common item will be much higher than your chances of getting a bonus Legendary item.

The Looting Spree Power Up adds bonus items to caches that you open. That said, your chances of getting a bonus Common item will be much higher than your chances of getting a bonus Legendary item. Zarkour: It will also last for 60 seconds. In this brief time frame, your movement speed will be increased by nearly 10%, with infinite Tactical Sprint, and grants you the ability to reload while sprinting. However, the best thing about the Power Up is that it disables all fall damage during these 60 seconds.

It will also last for 60 seconds. In this brief time frame, your movement speed will be increased by nearly 10%, with infinite Tactical Sprint, and grants you the ability to reload while sprinting. However, the best thing about the Power Up is that it disables all fall damage during these 60 seconds. Undead Sight: Although it will remain active for only 45 seconds when consumed, its benefits are unmatched. All enemies (be they real or AI) within your field of view will be highlighted in red, and your teammates will be highlighted in blue. Moreover, you will be able to track the footsteps of your enemies that have just been in the vicinity.

To get them, all you have to do so is kill some zombies during a match on the new Fortune's Keep. They will randomly drop the Power Ups for you to consume and gain these benefits.

That covers everything you need to know about the new Zombies Power Ups in Warzone's remastered Fortune's Keep map. Please note these Zombies Power Ups will be only available on the remastered version of Fortune's Keep map that was introduced to the game in Season 2.

