How to collect DNA samples in Warzone and MW3 Critical Countdown event?

Call of Duty Warzone and MW3's Critical Countdown event is live right now. The brand new limited-time event allows players to gain unique rewards in the game. To earn those rewards, you'd be required to collect DNA samples in both Warzone and MW3. There are four types of DNA samples that you can collect in the game. Upon reaching a certain number of collected samples, you'd unlock various rewards in Warzone and MW3.

If you want to learn about how to collect DNA samples in Warzone and MW3, read below.

How to get DNA samples in Warzone and MW3 Critical Countdown event?

Obtaining DNA samples in Warzone and MW3 is quite easy. In Modern Warfare 3, all the fallen players, be it your teammates, an opponent player, or a zombie, will leave their DNA strands. The strands would float in the air, so you just have to walk through it to collect them. As for Warzone, you can collect DNA samples just by opening a loot crate.

How to unlock DNA samples in Warzone and MW3 (Image via Activision)

Right now, the game has two kinds of DNA samples: Ade and Cyto. Keep in mind that, in Modern Warfare 3, your teammate will drop the Ade strand, and a foe will drop the Cyto strand. There are still two unreleased DNA samples yet to come. We can expect them to arrive in Warzone and MW3 on a weekly basis.

The Critical Countdown event features various rewards to obtain for free. From Double XP Token to a brand new weapon blueprint, there is a lot to explore. Here is the list of all the rewards and how many DNA samples you'd need to unlock them:

Ade (Mastery Challenge 1):

Double XP Token - 390 DNA samples

- 390 DNA samples Double Weapon XP Token - 780 DNA samples

- 780 DNA samples Double Battle Pass XP Token - 1560 DNA samples

- 1560 DNA samples Double XP Token - 3125 DNA samples

- 3125 DNA samples Double Weapon XP Token - 6250 DNA samples

- 6250 DNA samples Double Battle Pass XP Token - 12500 DNA samples

Cyto (Mastery Challenge 2):

Security Clearance Calling Card - 1560 DNA samples

- 1560 DNA samples Safety First Emblem - 3125 DNA samples

- 3125 DNA samples Just a Spill Sticker - 6250 DNA samples

- 6250 DNA samples Double Battle Pass XP Token - 12500 DNA samples

TBA (Mastery Challenge 3):

Mission Debrief (Coming Soon) - 2340 DNA samples

- 2340 DNA samples Double Weapon XP Token - 4675 DNA samples

- 4675 DNA samples Battle Pass Tier Skip Token - 9350 DNA samples

TBA (Mastery Challenge 4):

Double XP Token - 3125 DNA samples

- 3125 DNA samples Exerting Control (Coming soon) - 6250 DNA samples

Keep in mind that, there are certain challenges yet to be unlocked, and the reward for completing all the master challenges is the World Ender Weapon Blueprint for the FR 5.56.

That covers everything regarding how to collect DNA samples in Warzone and MW3 Critical Countdown events.

