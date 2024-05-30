How to unlock the World Ender blueprint in MW3 and Warzone for free?

The World Ender blueprint in MW3 and Warzone is a free weapon blueprint for the FR 5.56 Assault Rifle. It was added to the shooters in Season 4 and is a part of the new limited-time event called "Critical Countdown." The blueprint gives the FR 5.56 an animated green makeover with many dynamic elements on the body such as a progress bar and a radar, making it stand out from other camos for the gun.

That's not all about the aesthetics, though. Since it is a blueprint, it comes equipped with attachments that optimize the weapon for low recoil and assist the player with the gun kick control.

Having said that, in this brief guide, we'll take a closer look at how you can unlock the World Ender blueprint in MW3 and Warzone.

How to get World Ender blueprint in MW3 and Warzone

Expand Tweet

Trending

To unlock the World Ender blueprint in MW3 and Warzone, you must complete all four Mastery Challenges in the Critical Countdown event. In this event, you're tasked with collecting DNA samples from fallen enemies and allies, or by opening loot caches in Warzone. At the moment, only two types of DNA strands are in the games - Ade (blue) and Cyto (orange).

The other two DNA strands (yellow and pink) will become available as the season progresses. Here are all the Mastery Challenges that you must complete:

Ade (Mastery Challenge 1)

Double XP Token - 390 DNA samples

- 390 DNA samples Double Weapon XP Token - 780 DNA samples

- 780 DNA samples Double Battle Pass XP Token - 1560 DNA samples

- 1560 DNA samples Double XP Token - 3125 DNA samples

- 3125 DNA samples Double Weapon XP Token - 6250 DNA samples

- 6250 DNA samples Double Battle Pass XP Token - 12500 DNA samples

Cyto (Mastery Challenge 2)

Security Clearance Calling Card - 1560 DNA samples

- 1560 DNA samples Safety First Emblem - 3125 DNA samples

- 3125 DNA samples Just a Spill Sticker - 6250 DNA samples

- 6250 DNA samples Double Battle Pass XP Token - 12500 DNA samples

TBA (Mastery Challenge 3)

Mission Debrief (Coming Soon) - 2340 DNA samples

- 2340 DNA samples Double Weapon XP Token - 4675 DNA samples

- 4675 DNA samples Battle Pass Tier Skip Token - 9350 DNA samples

TBA (Mastery Challenge 4)

Double XP Token - 3125 DNA samples

- 3125 DNA samples Exerting Control (Coming soon) - 6250 DNA samples

Once you have collected sufficient DNA samples in the Critical Countdown event and completed all four Mastery Challenges, the World Ender blueprint for FR 5.56 Assault Rifle will unlock.

That covers everything that you need to know about unlocking the World Ender blueprint in MW3 and Warzone. Please note that this event will run for a limited time only and the FR 5.56 Assault Rifle blueprint will not be available once this event concludes on June 26, 2024.

Check out our other Call of Duty articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback