Best FR 5.56 loadout in Warzone: Attachments, class setup, how to unlock, and more

Call of Duty: Warzone recently received a new seasonal update alongside Modern Warfare 3’s Season 1 update and catapulted the FR 5.56 back into the meta. It is a powerful weapon from the Assault Rifle class that excels in medium-range gunfights. The gun is dependable, and can easily be tamed as it only features single and burst-fire modes. Fortunately, you can build it into one of the most lethal weapons in the game.

Warzone provides you with complete control over your weapon builds and can help you discover the best playstyle to secure multiple victories. The choice of weapons plays a major role as your loadout is the first and last line of defense against enemy squads. The FR 5.56 can be one of the best deterrents in such scenarios as it packs a heavy punch.

This article will highlight the most efficient FR 5.56 weapon build for Warzone.

Best FR 5.56 loadout attachments in Warzone

FR 5.56 Assault Rifle (Image via Activision)

Here is a list of attachments that you can use to make the best out of the FR 5.56 in Call of Duty: Warzone.

Recommended build

Muzzle: Shadowstrike Suppressor

Shadowstrike Suppressor Underbarrel: DR-6 Handstop

DR-6 Handstop Optic: Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Rear Grip: SA Ion

SA Ion Magazine: 45 Round Mag

The Shadowstrike Suppressor muzzle helps you stay off the radar and protects your positional information during a match. The DR-6 Handstop underbarrel increases aim-walking, aim-down-sight (ADS), sprint-to-fire, and movement speed.

The Slate Reflector is a perfect optic for this weapon as the iron sights can be difficult to operate around. The SA Ion rear grip increases recoil control and gun-kick control, providing the much-needed weapon stability while participating in a gunfight.

The 45-round extended magazine helps you fight against multiple operators without having to reload frequently.

Best FR 5.56 class setup and perks

FR 5.56 weapon in Warzone (Image via Activision)

Here is a list of all the pieces of equipment that can help you create the best class setup for the FR 5.56 in Call of Duty: Warzone.

Perk Package

Perk Slot 1: Double Time

Double Time Perk Slot 2: EOD

EOD Perk Slot 3: Stalker

Stalker Perk Slot 4: Resolute

Equipment

Field upgrade: Munitions Box

Munitions Box Tactical: Stim

Stim Lethal: Frag Grenade

The FR 5.56 benefits from a build that can maximize its damage output and utilize movement speed as much as possible. This can not only help you take gunfights, but also reposition in case the enemy team decides to rush to your position on the map.

Double Time provides you with increased tactical sprint duration and reduces the recharge time. EOD gives you protection against non-killstreak explosives by reducing damage. Stalker is a great perk that helps you ADS and strafe while taking gunfights by increasing movement speed. The Resolute perk provides a sudden burst of movement speed to enable quick repositioning.

How to unlock FR 5.56 in Warzone

You can easily get your hands on the FR 5.56 Assault Rifle in the battle royale by grinding the game and completing the Armory Challenges associated with it. Once you complete them, the weapon will automatically unlock and become available in your inventory.

Best secondary to FR 5.56 in Warzone

Expand Tweet

The FR 5.56 holds the middle ground in the loadout and can act as the primary weapon or sniper support as and when needed. That being said, it can be comfortably paired with any Sub-Machine Gun (SMG) like the WSP-9 that can be used in close-quarter combat.

Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for more updates and weapon build guides.