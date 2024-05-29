All JAK Aftermarket Parts in MW3 and Warzone Season 4

Call of Duty has added a total of 8 JAK Aftermarket Parts in MW3 and Warzone Season 4. Most of them can be unlocked by completing the Weekly challenges, which require you to complete any five out of the seven challenges every week in any of the modes i.e., Multiplayer, Zombies, or Battle Royale. This means that you won't be able to unlock most of them right out of the bat and can only acquire them as the season progresses.

Unlike the previous seasons, in Season 4, Call of Duty has ensured that weapons from both Modern Warfare 3 as well as Modern Warfare 2 get their equal share of JAK Aftermarket Parts. In fact, the first part that you can unlock in Season 4 is for the M4 Assault Rifle, which is a weapon from MW2.

With that said, in this brief article, we'll take a closer look at all the JAK Aftermarket Parts in MW3 and Warzone Season 4.

List of all the JAK Aftermarket Parts in MW3 and Warzone Season 4

There are a total of 8 JAK Aftermarket Parts in MW3 and Warzone Season 4. Here are all the parts in Season 4 in the order of their release in the games:

JAK Harbinger Kit (Compatibility: M4 Assault Rifle) : The JAK Harbinger Kit converts the M4 into a .50 Cal weapon resulting in higher damage output. But, it will also increase the recoil, lower the rate of fire, and decrease the bullet velocity.

: The JAK Harbinger Kit converts the M4 into a .50 Cal weapon resulting in higher damage output. But, it will also increase the recoil, lower the rate of fire, and decrease the bullet velocity. JAK Gunslinger (Compatibility: Basilisk Handgun) : This part improves the stats of the Basilisk revolver. It increases its rate of fire, reduces trigger response time, and allows you to use eight .357 rounds.

: This part improves the stats of the Basilisk revolver. It increases its rate of fire, reduces trigger response time, and allows you to use eight .357 rounds. JAK Volkh (Compatibility: KV Inhibitor Sniper Rifle) : This is a receiver mod for the weapon that allows the Sniper Rifle to shoot in 2-round bursts, making it a lot more lethal than it already is.

: This is a receiver mod for the weapon that allows the Sniper Rifle to shoot in 2-round bursts, making it a lot more lethal than it already is. JAK Scimitar Kit (Compatibility: FJX Horus Submachine Gun) : The Scimitar Kit unlocks the ability to use drum mags with the FJX Horus. Moreover, it boosts the damage range and lowers the recoil.

: The Scimitar Kit unlocks the ability to use drum mags with the FJX Horus. Moreover, it boosts the damage range and lowers the recoil. JAK Thumper-656 (Compatibility: RGL-80 Launcher) : This part is essentially a barrel modification that allows you to launch projectiles farther with an increased velocity.

: This part is essentially a barrel modification that allows you to launch projectiles farther with an increased velocity. JAK Requiem (Compatibility: Kastov 762 Assault Rifle) : JAK Requiem is one of the most anticipated Aftermarket Parts in MW3 and Warzone Season 4 as it completely rids of all the vertical recoil on the Assault Rifle, making it a treat to shoot with.

: JAK Requiem is one of the most anticipated Aftermarket Parts in MW3 and Warzone Season 4 as it completely rids of all the vertical recoil on the Assault Rifle, making it a treat to shoot with. JAK Decimator (Compatibility: Lachmann Shroud Submachine Gun) : This kit converts the burst-firing Lachmann Shroud into an automatic SMG.

: This kit converts the burst-firing Lachmann Shroud into an automatic SMG. JAK Intimidator (Compatibility: Renetti Handgun): Finally the JAK Intimidator, which converts the Handgun into a single-shot weapon allows you to take more deliberate shots.

These are all the JAK Aftermarket Parts in MW3 and Warzone Season 4. As stated earlier, these Aftermarket Parts will become available in the games as the season progresses and can be unlocked via the Weekly challenges.

That covers all the JAK Aftermarket Parts in MW3 and Warzone Season 4.

