Call of Duty hints at the arrival of Kimiko Operator in MW3 and Warzone Season 4

Call of Duty on X recently hinted that Kimiko Operator could be coming to MW3 and Warzone in Season 4. The official Call of Duty account on X commented "W" followed by a few clap emojis under a short trailer posted by The Boys' official X account showcasing Kimiko in the TV series, suggesting that another collaboration event might be in the play.

It has been long rumored that MW3 and Warzone will get a The Boys crossover event in Season 4 and the recent developments hint that these rumors might just be true.

Kimiko Operator might be joining Warzone and MW3 in Season 4, hints Call of Duty

Call of Duty hints at the potential arrival of Kimiko Operator in MW3 and Warzone Season 4 (Image via X)

Recent rumors suggest that a The Boys crossover event is likely planned for Season 4 of the games and Call of Duty cheering on the short trailer featuring Kimiko in The Boys could indicate the rumors are indeed true.

This also aligns with a previous report from @CODWarfareForum that suggested an Operator codenamed "Default Celebrity" will be joining the game in Season 4, which might very well be Kimiko.

For those who are new to the franchise, Call of Duty had previously collaborated with The Boys, bringing fans unique game modes and several earnable cosmetics themed on the TV series. Furthermore, the previous crossover event brought in a plethora of Operators from the TV series including Starlight, Homelander, Black Noir, A-Train, and Firecracker.

If fans do get another crossover event with The Boys, they will likely get the Kimiko Operator. Needless to say, if the bundle makes its way to the games, there will be plenty more items to be found inside including Blueprints, Finishing Moves, and more.

That said, it is worth noting here that Call of Duty nor The Boys has yet to officially confirm these details. Hence, until any official announcements drop, it is advised to take these details with a grain of salt.

