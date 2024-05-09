All leaked Operators in Warzone and MW3 Season 4

As Warzone and MW3 Season 4 nears, new Operator leaks have started surfacing online. Call of Duty isn't slowing down with the character skins and the forthcoming season seems to feature a plethora of new characters. However, many of them are shrouded with codenames and hence, it is quite unclear what these skins will be officially called in the shooters when they are released.

That said, in this brief article, we'll take a closer at look all the leaked Operators in Warzone and MW3 Season 4.

Disclaimer: Some aspects of this article are based on rumors. Readers are advised to take the information with a grain of salt.

All Warzone and MW3 Season 4 leaked Operator skins so far

In Warzone and MW3 Season 4, fans can expect to see all of the following leaked Operators in-game:

Void

Hammer

Default Celebrity

Gulag

Thorn

Woods

Fuel

Winter 141 skins for Ghost, Captain Price, and Farah

Please note that these are codenames for the skins and the official details aren't currently known.

The Winter 141 skins for Ghost, Captain Price, and Farah were expected to arrive with the Season 3 Reloaded update. However, based on new reports, they seem to be arriving in Season 4. Furthermore, Frank Woods is also reportedly arriving in the game in the upcoming season as part of the Call of Duty 2024 reveal event.

Apart from the above, since Season 4 is rumored to feature crossover events with the Fallout series, The Crow, and Gundam, characters from those universes are also expected to make an appearance.

That said, the details in this list were derived from data mines and hence fans should expect to see a lot more Operators in Season 4 than the ones mentioned in this article. Furthermore, since these are leaks, most of them might not make it to the final release as well. Hence, it is highly advised to take these with a grain of salt.

When does Warzone and MW3 Season 4 go live?

Warzone and MW3 Season 4 is expected to go live on May 29, 2024, at 9 am PT. This is based on the current Battle Pass timer, which is set to expire on the date mentioned above. Although the pre-load size for the update is currently unknown, it is expected to be around 30 GB in size.

The update will bring with it new Zombies content, Multiplayer maps and modes, new weapons, skins, and needless to say, the Season 4 Battle Pass.

That covers all the leaked Operators in Warzone and MW3 Season 4 so far.

