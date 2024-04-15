COD 2024 Black Ops Gulf War might be free for all Xbox/PC Game Pass users

COD 2024 Black Ops Gulf War might just be available for free on Xbox/PC Game Pass on day one of its release. Recently in an interview with Game Files, CEO of Microsoft Gaming, Phil Spencer, hinted that the upcoming Call of Duty game might be available on the Game Pass for all subscribers. He suggested that the games from all of their studios i.e., Activision Blizzard, ZeniMax (Bethesda, iD Software, and more), and Xbox Game Studios games, will be on Game Pass on "day one".

This article explores more on the matter.

COD 2024 Black Ops Gulf War to reportedly be available for free on Xbox/PC Game Pass

Based on the latest reports, Phil Spencer has hinted that the COD 2024 Black Ops Gulf War will be available on the Xbox/PC Game Pass on the day of its release. In an interview with Game Files, Phil Spencer mentioned:

“Our intent is the full portfolio of games from ZeniMax, Activision Blizzard and XGS—Xbox Game Studios—will be on Game Pass, day one,”

While not directly confirming the upcoming COD's arrival to Game Pass, based on the statement alone, fans can expect the game to be available on the Game Pass. Recently, Microsoft acquired Activision Blizzard, the publisher behind Call of Duty games and Phil Spencer had promised to make Call of Duty titles available on the Xbox/PC Game Pass.

But details of this move have remained scarce, with both companies revealing little about the status of the upcoming COD game. That said, however, Phil Spencer's latest comments have given the Xbox/PC community hope of a possible arrival of the shooter to the Pass on day one.

Although Call of Duty has yet to confirm its upcoming entry's release date, COD 2024 Black Ops Gulf War is expected to go live in October 2024, and all Xbox/PC Game Pass subscribers can expect it to be available on the Pass on the day of its launch.

However, it is worth noting that this is merely speculation based on the statements made by Phil Spencer. Neither Microsoft nor Call of Duty has officially confirmed any details of COD 2024 making its way to the Game Pass on day one.

