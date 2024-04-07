Call of Duty 2024 Black Ops Gulf War reveal reportedly won't be a Warzone live event

Treyarch's anticipated Call of Duty 2024 Black Ops Gulf War reveal may not be a Warzone live event. This information comes from trusted insider Tom Henderson in a recent report. According to the leaked intel, Black Ops Gulf War will reportedly adhere to the norms of traditional Call of Duty game reveals, before giving players a full, in-depth look at its gameplay design and other features.

Given that recent Call of Duty titles have mostly been unveiled in-game through Warzone live events, this would be an interesting decision on Activision's part, if true.

Note: Players are advised to take early leaks or rumors with a grain of salt and wait for official confirmation.

Call of Duty 2024 Black Ops Gulf War will be unveiled outside of Warzone, claims trusted insider

CoD 2024 is expected in June 2024 (Image via Activision)

Since 2020, a lot of Call of Duty games have been revealed with a Warzone live event. However, reliable scooper and insider Tom Henderson has claimed that the CoD 2024 Black Ops Gulf War reveal won't be featured in a Warzone live event. Instead, the developer will likely drop a separate teaser to give players the very first look.

It seems that CoD 2024 will be initially revealed with a small teaser, which will be followed by a proper trailer showcasing the contents. Tom has also claimed that Black Ops Gulf War will be announced before Microsoft's Xbox Showcase event in June.

The Xbox showcase is expected to have a deep-dive session where developers from Treyarch will talk about the game in a detailed manner after giving an early sneak peek in advance.

CoD 2024 will reportedly have remastered maps from classic Black Ops titles

Various reports from several other insiders have claimed that Black Ops Gulf War will feature classic Black Ops maps in a remastered fashion. It's expected to take the route of last year's Modern Warfare 3. The latter had an entire collection of old maps from 2009's original Modern Warfare 2.

Nuketown map as seen in Black Ops Cold War (Image via Activision)

Treyarch may follow a similar pattern by bringing back iconic areas like Summit, Hanger18, Nuketwon, Hijacked, Standoff, Raid, Firing Range, Berlin Wall, and more.

For more news and latest updates on CoD 2024, keep following Sportskeeda.