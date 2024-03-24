cod 2024 black ops gulf war beta release window leaked

As per the leaks from a reliable insider, Activision could reveal CoD 2024 Black Ops Gulf War beta in August 2024. Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer has previously confirmed that fans can expect the next Call of Duty to release in October 2024. Keeping the timeline in mind, the latest leak seems to be a substantial update on Treyarch's upcoming project.

This article will try to dive deeper into everything that's still rumored or leaked regarding CoD 2024 Black Ops Gulf War.

Note: Players should take all the information with a grain of salt right now since nothing has been officially confirmed.

CoD 2024 Black Ops Gulf War beta will reportedly arrive in August as per leaker

One of the reputed scoopers on social media, known as @MW3CODInformer, took to X recently, revealing this information. While sharing crucial intel on Treyarch's next game, the account asked fans if they would like to play CoD 2024 Black Ops Gulf beta in August.

In simple words, the leaker may have received a substantial amount of information on the Beta's release window. Probably that's why the insider mentioned the month itself for Black Ops Gulf War beta. Or it could just be a random question the user wanted to ask. However, given the next CoD title will be releasing in October, as confirmed by Phil Spencer, the former option reason seems more believable.

Black Ops Gulf War will reportedly feature remastered maps from old Black Ops games

The same X account had previously claimed that Treyarch's CoD 2024 Black Ops Gulf War would bring back classic Black Ops maps. It looks like Treyarch may follow Sledgehammer Games' route. The latter had revealed remastered versions of maps from 2009's original Modern Warfare 2 in last year's Modern Warfare 3. A similar result is expected for CoD 2024 as well.

Fans may witness the return of Black Ops maps like Hanger18, Nuketown, Summit, Berlin Wall, and Firing Range in a remastered fashion. Moreover, legendary Black Ops 2 maps such as Stand Off, Hijacked, and Raid are also rumored to come back with CoD 2024's October launch.

Coming back to CoD 2024 Black Ops Gulf War beta it could pave the way for players to try the game ahead of the full launch. According to multiple reliable sources, Activision may consider offering the complete game during the beta phase. It will be a different approach compared to how previous installments have been released traditionally.

Each year, players get to play the Campaign mode of a new Call of Duty game, and other modes are unlocked only after launch. However, the year 2024 may change this format. Many insiders have speculated that players will be able to enjoy all the modes for several weeks ahead of launch.

It will be interesting to see when Activision announces an official schedule for Black Ops Gulf War beta.

