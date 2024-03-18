Call of Duty 2024 Black Ops Gulf War is reportedly getting objective-based Zombies maps

The next installment of Call of Duty, reportedly titled Call of Duty Black Ops: Gulf War, will have objective-based maps based on recent leaks by @codwarafareforum and @alanthethird_90 on X. The leak, though yet to be officially confirmed, bears resemblance to a formula previously seen in Call of Duty: Vanguard Zombies.

In this article, we will look into the latest leak related to the 2024 installment of Call of Duty.

Note: It's important to note that leaked information is subject to change and should be treated with caution until officially confirmed by the developers.

Call of Duty Black Ops Gulf War to have objective-based zombie maps?

Popular Call of Duty information page @MargaNetwork shared a post on X that data miners have found potential evidence suggesting objective-based maps could be making their way into Call of Duty Black Ops Gulf War Zombies, the unconfirmed title of the 2024 edition of Call of Duty.

Dark Aether portal references have been found in these maps, suggesting a central “hub” structure for players. The details of the leaks bear a significant resemblance to a popular and successful approach previously seen in Call of Duty Vanguard Zombies maps Der Anfang and Terra Meladicta.

In these maps, players were located in a central hub equipped with perks and various upgrades. Progression in these maps required traversing through Dark Aether Portals and completing new objectives.

Activision has not officially confirmed details about the objective-based zombies maps and these links. But they do align with previous trends and offer an exciting glimpse for players into the upcoming installment.

