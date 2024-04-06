Call of Duty 2024 Black Ops Gulf War to reportedly be featured at Xbox Showcase in June

Call of Duty fans may finally receive official details about CoD 2024, reportedly titled Black Ops Gulf War, at the upcoming Xbox Showcase in June. If this happens, it will mark the first time that a Call of Duty game is revealed at an Xbox Showcase following Microsoft's acquisition of Activision in October 2023.

Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer previously confirmed that Black Ops Gulf War is scheduled to launch in October 2024. Recent reports also suggest that a beta test is coming in August.

Call of Duty 2024 Black Ops Gulf War exact release date to reportedly be revealed at Xbox Showcase

A recent report from The Verge unveiled Microsoft's apparent plans for its summer Xbox showcase, slated for June 9, 2024. The event is expected to reveal the official release date of Call of Duty 2024 Black Ops Gulf War.

Although Microsoft executives have confirmed the release window for the upcoming title as October 2024, an exact launch date has yet to be announced. Furthermore, players can anticipate more details about the new CoD game during the event.

Aside from Call of Duty, the showcase is expected to unveil official launch dates for other highly anticipated titles, including the new Gears of War game, Flight Simulator 2024, Indiana Jones, and the Great Circle.

The Verge's report also highlighted internal changes at Microsoft, including the departure of Xbox executive Kareem Choudhry and the introduction of new Xbox AI features. Furthermore, Microsoft's strategy seemingly includes expanding the availability of Xbox games to PS5 following successful tests conducted on Sea of Thieves earlier this year.

Moreover, the report indicates that Microsoft is currently developing its next-generation Xbox hardware, a project that has been teased by company executives for some time.

