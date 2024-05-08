MW3 and Warzone Season 3 Week 6 challenges: How to complete, rewards, and more

MW3 and Warzone Season 3 Week 6 challenges are now live. Following the trend seen in previous weeks, Call of Duty has kept the framework for these the same. Each mode in these titles — Multiplayer, Zombies, and Battle Royale — has seven unique challenges. Each of these tasks brings with it rewards in the form of experience points.

The final reward for the MW3 and Warzone Season 3 Week 6 challenges is an Aftermarket Kit. This article will offer a look at all the tasks for this week and how you can complete them.

All MW3 and Warzone Season 3 Week 6 challenges and their rewards

MW3 Multiplayer

All Modern Warfare 3 Multiplayer Season 3 Week 6 challenges and their rewards (Image via Activision)

The MW3 Multiplayer Season 3 Week 6 challenges are quite easy to complete and mostly necessitate the use of Battle Rifles or SMGs. The only task that you might find difficult is getting Quickscope Kills with the MCW. But then again, that can be completed easily in the Hardcore playlist. Here's what this week's challenges in MW3's multiplayer entail:

Get 15 Operator Headshot Kills with Recommended Battle Rifles - 2,500 XP

Get 20 Operator Moving Kills while Aiming Down Sights with Recommended Battle Rifles - 5,000 XP

Get 25 Operator Kills with a Recommended Weapon set to Single Fire Mode - 7,500 XP

Get 15 Operator 1 Shot 1 Kills with a Suppressed KATT-AMR - 10,000 XP

Get 25 Operator Kills with Sights Equipped to Recommended SMGs - 5,000 XP

Get 15 Operator Hipfire Kills with Suppressed Recommended SMGs - 5,000 XP

Get 15 Operator Quickscope Kills with the MCW - 7,500 XP

MW3 Zombies

All Modern Warfare 3 Zombies Season 3 Week 6 challenges and their rewards (Image via Activision)

The MW3 Zombies Season 3 Week 6 challenges aren't difficult by any means but are time-consuming just like last week's tasks. That said, a few infils will get the job done. Here's what you need to do this week in this mode:

Get 200 Critical Kills with Recommended Assault Rifles while Aiming Down Sights - 2,500 XP

Get 300 Kills with a Recommended Battle while Stamina Up is Active - 5,000 XP

Get 30 Shielded Soldier Kills with a Recommended Weapon - 7,500 XP

Get 200 Kills with a Recommended Pack-A-Punched SMG in High Threat Zone - 10000 XP

Get 75 Mercenary Kills with a Recommended Sniper - 5000 XP

Get 750 Zombie Kills with a Recommended SMG - 5,000 XP

Get 5 Rapid Kills 20 Times with a Recommended Battle Rifle - 7,,500 XP

Warzone

All Warzone Season 3 Week 6 challenges and their rewards (Image via Activision)

The Warzone Season 3 Week 6 challenges mostly require you to loot in certain parts of the Rebirth Island map. You will be done with these tasks within a few matches. Here are all the challenges for Week 6 in WZ:

In Rebirth Island, Open 20 Loot Caches in the North-East Region (Bioweapons, Industry, Harbor, Chemical Engineering). - 7,500 XP

In Rebirth Island, Open 20 Loot Caches in the Central Region (Prison, Headquarters, Factory). - 7,500 XP

Place in the Top 10, 5 time(s) - 10,000 XP

Perform a Squad Assemble 5 Times - 2,500 XP

In Rebirth Island, Open 20 Loot Caches in the North-West Region(Dock, Control Center). - 5,000 XP

In Rebirth Island, Open 20 Loot Caches in the South-West Region(Stronghold, Living Quarters). - 5,000 XP

Complete 15 Contract(s) - 5,000 XP

Final reward for completing MW3 and Warzone Season 3 Week 6 challenges

Expand Tweet

The final reward for completing the MW3 and Warzone Season 3 Week 6 challenges is the JAK Atlas Kit. To earn it, you must complete any five out of seven MW3 and Warzone Season 3 Week 6 challenges in any mode.

The JAK Atlas Kit is for the AMR9, which converts the SMG into a lethal 5.56 rifle. However, with this kit, you will lose the ability to shoot in full auto mode and SMG will switch to a five-bullet burst-fire mode. Apart from that, this Conversion Kit gives the gun a huge bullet velocity boost, making it a hitscan machine. Furthermore, it reduces the vertical recoil and makes the gun more accurate.

That covers all the MW3 and Warzone Season 3 Week 6 challenges and all the rewards you can earn by completing them.

