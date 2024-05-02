MW3 and Warzone Season 3 Week 5 challenges: How to complete, rewards, and more

MW3 and Warzone Season 3 Week 5 challenges are currently underway. Week 5 brings fans seven challenges unique to the different game modes i.e., Multiplayer, Zombies, and Battle Royale. Each challenge brings XP rewards and a final reward for completing at least five out of the seven challenges in any of the modes, which as the trend has been so far, is an Aftermarket Conversion Kit. But more on that later.

In this article, we'll take a closer look at all MW3 and Warzone Season 3 Week 5 challenges, how you can complete them, and what you will acquire as a reward for doing so.

All MW3 and Warzone Season 3 Week 5 challenges and their rewards

MW3 Multiplayer

All MW3 Multiplayer Season 3 Week 5 challenges and their rewards (Image via Activision)

In MW3 Multiplayer, the Season 3 Week 5 challenges are fairly easy to complete, and most require using Marksman rifles or shotguns to achieve various feats in a match. Here's what you need to complete this week:

Get 25 Operator Akimbo Kills with a Recommended Weapon - 2500 XP

Get 15 Operator Clean Kills with Recommended Marksman Rifles - 5000 XP

Get 25 Operator One Shot One Kills while Aiming Down Sights with Recommended Shotguns - 5000 XP

Get 10 Operator Triple Kills Recommended Shotguns - 10000 XP

Get 15 Operator TacStance Kills with Recommended Marksman Rifles - 5000 XP

Get 15 Operator Hipfire Clean Kills with Recommended Shotguns - 5000 XP

Get 20 Operator Double Kills with Recommended Marksman Rifles - 7500 XP

MW3 Zombies

All MW3 Zombies Season 3 Week 5 challenges and their rewards (Image via Activision)

Unlike Multiplayer, the MW3 Zombies Season 3 Week 5 challenges can be a little time-consuming. That said, the overall pattern of the challenges remains the same as Multiplayer, with players required to get kills with Marksman rifles or shotguns. Here are all the challenges and their rewards:

Get 750 while Aiming Down Sights with a Recommended Weapon - 2500 XP

Get 10 Kills Without Taking Damage with a Recommended Marksman Rifle 30 Times - 5000 XP

Get 250 One Shot Kills with a Recommended Pack-A-Punched Shotgun - 7500 XP

Get 5 Rapid Kills 20 Times with a Recommended Shotgun - 10000 XP

Get 200 Critical Kills with a Recommended Marksman Rifle - 5000 XP

Get 150 Critical Kills with a Recommended Shotgun while Deadshot Daquiri is Active - 5000 XP

Get five Mangler Kills with a Recommended Marksman Rifle - 7500 XP

Warzone (Battle Royale)

All Warzone Season 3 Week 5 challenges and their rewards (Image via Activision)

In Warzone, the Season 3 Week 5 challenges mostly require you to get operator kills in certain parts of the map Fortune's Keep. These challenges aren't difficult and can be completed within a few matches. Here's what you need to do this week:

In Fortune’s Keep, Get 10 Operator Kills in the North Region (Gatehouse, Keep, Terraces) - 5000 XP

In Fortune’s Keep, Get 10 Operator Kills in the East (Konni Outpost, Lighthouse, Pier, Winery) - 5000 XP

Place in The Top 10, five Times - 10000 XP

Open 50 Loot Caches - 2500 XP

In Fortune’s Keep, Get 10 Operator Kills in the West (Graveyard, Overlook, Town) - 7500 XP

In Fortune’s Keep, Get 10 Operator Kills in the South (Ground Zero) - 7500 XP

Revive a Teammate 10 Times - 5000 XP

Final reward for completing MW3 and Warzone Season 3 Week 5 challenges

The final reward for completing MW3 and Warzone Season 3 Week 5 challenges is the JAK Wardens Aftermarket Conversion Kit for the Lockwood MK2 Marksman rifle. This Conversion Kit transforms the Marksman Rifle into akimbo lever-action shotguns resembling the iconic Model 1887 Akimbo from the original MW2 (2009).

As mentioned earlier, to get this kit, you must complete any five out of seven of the MW3 and Warzone Season 3 Week 5 challenges in any of the modes. Moreover, you must ensure that your Lockwood MK2 is at the maximum weapon level, which is Level 29, to be able to equip this kit.

That covers all the MW3 and Warzone Season 3 Week 5 challenges. This time, the tasks aren't complicated across the modes and should not take more than a couple of days to complete them all. Moreover, completing the MW3 and Warzone Season 3 Week 5 challenges will take you a step closer to unlocking the Allegiances Camo.

