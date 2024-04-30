Warzone player clutches 16 kill win with one arm, netizens call it "Impossible with so many hackers"

LeftHeshGaming, a Warzone player, recently shared a clip of themselves winning a match with 16 kills to their name. Although that might not seem impressive right off the bat, players were elated when they realized LeftHeshGaming did it with just one arm. The clip went viral in the Warzone subreddit and quickly gained the community's attention; needless to say, they had their two cents to share, with some going as far as to calling it impossible.

A user stated that what LeftHeshGaming accomplished with just one arm is almost impossible. They stated,

"Impossible with so many hackers!!"

The fact that Warzone has a cheater problem is well known, and it's unforgiving to players with two hands, let alone one. Considering the OP could drop 16 kills and win with just one arm despite all the cheaters, people were certainly impressed and further added,

"For real, great job".

But that was just the beginning of this conversion as more netizens joined in on the post and shared their thoughts.

Warzone community impressed with player dominating lobbies with just one arm

LeftHeshGaming is a content creator on YouTube, and what makes them stand out is that they play Warzone with just their left hand. As their clip of winning a match with 16 kills and just their left hand became popular on Reddit, netizens joined the post and shared their thoughts on the same. One user said,

"This guy is lowkey better than most people playing with two hands"

Fans were impressed with their gameplay, and one of them called LeftHeshGaming playing with one arm better than most regular players. The thought was shared by many others on the platform. Another user commented,

"You are amazing dude. Better than both my hands by a long way. As someone else said, a proper inspiration"

They were surprised by how well they played with just one arm and compared it to their gameplay, calling LeftHeshGaming better than them. They further added that the content creator is an inspiration for many. A user also said,

"I’ve played cod for so many years and I’ve never seen anyone like you. You are great. I would quit the game if i recognized you".

Another user claims that they have been playing Call of Duty for quite some time and have apparently never seen someone like OP. They called OP "great" and humorously added they would leave the match if they found OP in the same lobby.

But the jokes didn't end there. A user stated,

"Give this cheater a hand!"

Complimenting their gameplay with just one arm, a user called them "cheater" for being so good and asked to give them a hand. While some would see this as a mean comment, OP saw through the joke and appreciated being called a cheater and called it a "compliment." Another user said,

"I saw the clip and I said "damn that's the most impressive thing I've seen today" Then I saw the one arm? F**king nuts dude. Good sh*t"

Another netizen was shocked to see the gameplay. Their first thought was how well OP played and called it the most "impressive" thing they saw. However, then they realized that OP was playing with just one arm and this blew their mind, and needless to say, they were impressed and shocked at the same time.

A user commented,

"Dude not gonna lie, and I'm sorry if this sounds wrong but this was really motivating for me in my life. You are better than the game than I ever have been, and something about seeing you overcome obstacles and finding a way to make it work is inspiring to me. Even if it just a game. Great clips and thanks for posting, appreciated seeing this today"

However, it wasn't only just the comments that were impressed by the gameplay in the clip. A user stated the short clip to be "motivating." They claim the content creator is better than them at Warzone and seeing them play and enjoy the game and get past all obstacles in their life.

