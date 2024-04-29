Call of Duty is bringing back iconic Infinite Warfare skin to Modern Warfare 3

Call of Duty is all set to introduce a new Operator skin in Modern Warfare 3 that resembles the iconic N31L Combat Rig from Infinite Warfare. This comes after Call of Duty announced all the upcoming bundles in the game in the Season 3 Reloaded blog.

Among them is the new Tracer Pack called Trash Talk 2.0, which comes with the "Broadcast" Operator Skin for Ripper, resembling the classic N31L Combat Rig from Infinity Ward's Infinite Warfare.

Iconic Infinite Warfare skin returning to Modern Warfare 3 with the Season 3 Reloaded update

As mentioned earlier, the N31L Combat Rig skin from Infinite Warfare is returning to Modern Warfare 3 in the new Operator bundle Trash Talk 2.0. Apart from a few changes here and there, the two skins are identical.

The newer version of the skin does away with the robotic skeletal framework and replaces it with a mil-sim uniform. However, underneath, it's still a robot with a TV for a head. The facial aspects of both versions remain nearly the same except for the color of the digital lights, which is blue in the newer version and green in the older.

Apart from these differences, the two skins look identical. Fans can get a hold of the Trash Talk 2.0 bundle via the in-game store of Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone in Season 3 Reloaded.

The bundle will sport not only the Operator skin but also a host of other items including Weapon Blueprints with Death Effects, a Large Decal, a Weapon Sticker, and a Charm. On top of that, fans will receive a bonus of 2400 CP.

Since the upcoming bundle is a Pro Pack it cannot be purchased via COD Points and players will have to spend real-world currency, which will cost roughly around $20.

For those who are new to the franchise, N31L was a character featured in Infinite Warfare's Zombies mode. However, players could use N31L in the Multiplayer by unlocking the skin for the Synaptic Combat Rig.

