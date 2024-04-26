Warzone Mobile is getting a new mode with lightning on Rebirth Island

Call of Duty Warzone Mobile is getting a brand new limited-time mode (LTM) that will bring lightning storms to Rebirth Island. While Warzone Mobile is under a single ecosystem with the PC and console versions of Warzone, this limited-time mode will be exclusive to the mobile version. The upcoming LTM is called High Voltage, and players will be able to access it soon.

From a massive weather change in the fan-favorite Rebirth Island to operators getting more powerful, this unique LTM will bring a plethora of fresh and exciting features to Warzone Mobile. If you want to delve deeper into how this mode will work, read below.

High Voltage mode in Warzone Mobile explained

According to the official Call of Duty blog, this limited-time mode will arrive in Warzone Mobile after the Season 3 Reloaded update. Whether it will commence with the update or it will come later, is yet to be revealed. Given that Activision hasn't mentioned specifically that it will come with the launch of the mid-season update, we can expect the mode to arrive somewhere in the middle.

The High Voltage mode will feature massive lightning storms that will wreak havoc in Rebirth Island. However, not just a major change in the weather, this limited-time mode will also bring a unique way to deal with the usual resurgence mode. If an operator gets struck by lightning in a match, they'll become more powerful by earning a random Perk.

This means, that this mode will allow players to get a free Perk and fight with specific advantages. It seems like, in Season 3 Reloaded of Warzone Mobile, getting struck by lightning is not at all a bad thing.

