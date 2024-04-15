Warzone and MW3 Season 3 Reloaded release date and time for all regions

Call of Duty: Warzone and MW3 Season 3 Reloaded is just a few days away. Season 3 launched on April 3, 2024, introducing a variety of new content, including maps, game modes, events, and weapons. Now, with the upcoming update, developers plan to introduce another wave of captivating content to enthrall players even further.
Fans of Modern Warfare 3 Zombies are in for a treat with the Season 3 Reloaded update, which will continue the Dark Aether storyline, introducing the third rift. Along with new challenges, the update will feature three new Schematics and introduce a new Warlord named Rainmaker.
In this article, we will mention the date and time of the arrival of the upcoming mid-season update for Warzone and MW3 based on when the classified sector of the Battle Pass unlocks.
When does Warzone and MW3 Season 3 Reloaded start? Release date and time for all regions
Warzone and MW3 Season 3 Reloaded are set to launch on May 1, 2024, at 9 am PT. On this day, the classified sector in the Battle Pass will be unlocked. This sector typically unlocks with the mid-season update.
Here is the list of the release dates and times for different regions:
- Pacific Time (PT): May 1, 2024, at 9 am
- Mountain Time (MT): May 1, 2024, at 10 am
- Central Time (CT): May 1, 2024, at 11 am
- Eastern Time (ET): May 1, 2024, at 12 pm
- Greenwich Mean Time (GMT): May 1, 2024, at 4 pm
- Central European Daylight Time (CEDT): May 1, 2024, at 5 pm
- Eastern European Time (EET): May 1, 2024, at 6 pm
- Indian Standard Time (IST): May 1, 2024, at 9:30 pm
- China Standard Time (CST): May 2, 2024, at 12 am
- Japan Standard Time (JST): May 2, 2024, at 1 am
- Australian Eastern Daylight Time (AEDT): May 2, 2024, at 3 am
- New Zealand Standard Time (NZST): May 2, 2024, at 5 am
Warzone and MW3 Season 3 Reloaded launch countdown
The Season 3 Reloaded update of Warzone and MW3 will go live when the countdown timer reaches zero.
Warzone and MW3 Season 3 Reloaded content
The Warzone and MW3 Season 3 content reveal blog showcased a range of updates scheduled to be introduced during the mid-season update. Here's a comprehensive breakdown of the upcoming content outlined in the blog.
Modern Warfare 3
Maps
- Checkpoint: New repurposed small-sized core 6v6 map
- Grime: Brand-new small- to medium-sized core 6v6 map
Game modes
- Minefield
- Escort
Equipment
- EMD Mine: New tactical equipment
- Enhanced Vision Goggles (EVG): New Field Upgrade
Warzone
Game mode
- Rebirth Lockdown
Public event
- Heavy Armor
Equipment
- Utility Box (New Field Upgrade)
