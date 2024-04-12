As a part of the 4/20 event in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, Warzone is launching the High Trip Resurgence limited-time mode. Live in Call of Duty from April 11, 2024, this mode brings a refreshing twist to the Resurgence experience in Warzone. One of the central features of this high-trip mode is the gummies, which are scattered across the map. Each gum offers a specific set of advantages when consumed.

To know more about the High Trip Resurgence mode in Warzone, read on.

How does High Trip Resurgence in Warzone operate?

High Trip Resurgence requires players to collect different types of gummies, each with its perks and features that are scattered all across the map. These additions offer players various enhancements, like certain power-ups.

High Trip Resurgence also has a series of exclusive challenges specifically present for the 4/20 event. To gain access to this mode and participate in the 4/20 event, all players need to do is visit Warzone and MW3 multiplayer modes.

In High Trip mode, players can pick up gummies scattered throughout the map via supply caches, alongside the standard weaponry, cash, and killstreaks. However, note that gummies cannot be purchased from the Buy Stations, adding an extra layer of challenge and strategy to the gameplay.

High Trip offers four distinct types of gummies, which are the following:

Green Boost: Grants players a temporary speed boost and negates fall damage

Fill Up: The fill-up gummy offers the players with faster reload options.

High Focus: High Focus gummies make the player's job of spotting their enemies easier by highlighting them with a red outline.

Loot Blast: Maximizes the loot potential for players offering them extra loot from supply caches.

The rules of the High Trip Resurgence is just like the Standard Resurgence, where players must survive the Resurgence countdown to revive their allies. The only difference is that in High Trip, earning a score by eliminating enemies can shorten the revival timer, allowing for quicker reinforcements and a more aggressive playstyle.

The ultimate goal in High Trip mode remains the same: be the last team standing on Rebirth Island to secure victory but with the added challenge of collecting gummies and utilizing power-ups effectively.

As players dive into the High Trip mode, they must adapt their strategies to capitalize on the available gummies. With its unique mechanics and variety of gummies to collect, this limited-time mode offers endless opportunities for thrilling gameplay moments.

