All Warzone Ranked Resurgence changes in Season 3: SR, new restrictions, Rebirth update, and more

By Mintu Kumar Tomar
Modified Apr 03, 2024 22:04 IST
warzone rebirth island
Rebirth Island in Call of Duty Warzone in Season 3 (Image via Activision)

Warzone Ranked Resurgence in Season 3 is finally here, following the anticipated return of Rebirth Island. With the map's arrival, competitive players can look forward to all kinds of massive changes made to Warzone Ranked Play through the Ranked Resurgence. The developers have just revealed various changes made to the competitive experience, including the SR and restricted weapons.

This article discusses all the highlighted changes made to Warzone Ranked Resurgence with Season 3.

Warzone Ranked Resurgence Season 3 patch notes: SR changes, new rules, and weapon restrictions revealed

For those who have missed out on keeping track of all the changes under Warzone Ranked Resurgence, below is the complete list.

MATCH RULESET UPDATE

Map

  • Rebirth Island

Mode

  • Resurgence

Player Level Requirement

  • Level 55

Squad Size

  • Trios

Max Player Count

  • 45 (15 Squads)

Gameplay

  • Rebirth Island Map Adjustments

Infil Strikes: Enabled

  • Biometric Scanners: Disabled
  • Squad Assembly: Disabled
  • Spy Drones Contract: Adjusted to offer a UAV instead of an Advanced UAV as loot.

Public Event Adjustments

  • Public Events in Resurgence Ranked Play occur at the same circle in each match.
  • Circle 2: Loadout Drop
  • Circle 3: Fire Sale
  • Circle 4: Restock

Spawn Protection

  • Reduced to 2.5s.

Weapon Adjustments

  • Snipers will not down players in one shot in Resurgence Ranked Play.
  • The weapon’s maximum damage will be 299.

Respawn Loadouts

  • Loadouts issued to players who are respawning are static, not random.

WARZONE RANKED PLAY: RESURGENCE RESTRICTIONS

Weapons

  • Melee
  • Riot Shields
  • Launchers
  • All
  • Shotguns
  • KV Broadside
  • MX Guardian
  • Haymaker
  • Riveter
  • Attachments
  • Ammunition
  • Snakeshot
  • Dragon’s Breath
  • Optics
  • All Thermals
  • Underbarrel
  • Jak Purifier
  • Corvus Torch
  • Trigger Action
  • Maelstrom Dual Trigger
  • Killstreaks
  • Mosquito Drone
  • Perks
  • Birdseye
  • Perk Packs
  • Technician
  • Airman
  • Plate Carrier
  • Comms Vest
  • Vehicles
  • All Turreted Ground Vehicles
  • All Turreted Aquatic Vehicles

SR (SKILL RATING) & DIVISIONS

Breakdown: Division and Tiers

  • Bronze: Starting Division
  • Silver: 900 SR
  • Gold: 2,100 SR
  • Platinum: 3,600 SR
  • Diamond: 5,400 SR
  • Crimson: 7,500 SR
  • Iridescent: 10,000 SR
  • Top 250: 10,000 SR

Breakdown: Earning SR

>>Kill & Assist SR<<

TEAMS REMAININGSR PER KILL/ASSISTSR PER KILL BY SQUADMATE
8+53
775
3107
  • Final Placements
  • Players earn SR based on their Final Placement at the end of the match.
  • Players will see this SR added throughout the match. Reach Top 10 and you’ll gain 15 SR. Reach Top 7 and you will see another 15 SR for a total of 30 SR.

>>Final Placement SR Rewards<<

FINAL PLACEMENTSR REWARD
Top 1015 SR
Top 730 SR
Top 550 SR
Top 360 SR
Winner100 SR

>>Seasonal SR Challenges<<

IN-GAME CHALLENGESR REWARD
First Kill or Assist+100 SR
10 Kills or Assists+100 SR
25 Kills or Assists+100 SR
50 Kills or Assists+100 SR
100 Kills or Assists+100 SR
Reach Top 7 Squad+100 SR
Reach Top 5 Squad+100 SR
Reach Top 3 Squad+100 SR
Win a Match+200 SR

>>Rank Placement Rewards<<

Top PlacementStars Awarded
Top 71
Top 52
Finish 1st3

WARZONE RANKED RESURGENCE REWARDS

  • Rank Gold to Rank Iridescent: Earn the applicable "Gold Competitor," "Platinum Competitor," "Diamond Competitor," "Crimson Competitor," or "Iridescent Competitor" Operator Skin set based on your highest Skill Division accomplished over the course of the Season.
  • Top 250: Unlock "Top 250 Competitor" Operator Skin set by completing a Season in the Top 250 Skill Division.

That's everything there is to know regarding the major changes in Warzone Ranked Resurgence in Season 3.

