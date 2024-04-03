All Warzone Ranked Resurgence changes in Season 3: SR, new restrictions, Rebirth update, and more

Warzone Ranked Resurgence in Season 3 is finally here, following the anticipated return of Rebirth Island. With the map's arrival, competitive players can look forward to all kinds of massive changes made to Warzone Ranked Play through the Ranked Resurgence. The developers have just revealed various changes made to the competitive experience, including the SR and restricted weapons.

This article discusses all the highlighted changes made to Warzone Ranked Resurgence with Season 3.

Warzone Ranked Resurgence Season 3 patch notes: SR changes, new rules, and weapon restrictions revealed

For those who have missed out on keeping track of all the changes under Warzone Ranked Resurgence, below is the complete list.

MATCH RULESET UPDATE

Map

Rebirth Island

Mode

Resurgence

Player Level Requirement

Level 55

Squad Size

Trios

Max Player Count

45 (15 Squads)

Gameplay

Rebirth Island Map Adjustments

Infil Strikes: Enabled

Biometric Scanners: Disabled

Squad Assembly: Disabled

Spy Drones Contract: Adjusted to offer a UAV instead of an Advanced UAV as loot.

Public Event Adjustments

Public Events in Resurgence Ranked Play occur at the same circle in each match.

Circle 2: Loadout Drop

Circle 3: Fire Sale

Circle 4: Restock

Spawn Protection

Reduced to 2.5s.

Weapon Adjustments

Snipers will not down players in one shot in Resurgence Ranked Play.

The weapon’s maximum damage will be 299.

Respawn Loadouts

Loadouts issued to players who are respawning are static, not random.

WARZONE RANKED PLAY: RESURGENCE RESTRICTIONS

Weapons

Melee

Riot Shields

Launchers

All

Shotguns

KV Broadside

MX Guardian

Haymaker

Riveter

Attachments

Ammunition

Snakeshot

Dragon’s Breath

Optics

All Thermals

Underbarrel

Jak Purifier

Corvus Torch

Trigger Action

Maelstrom Dual Trigger

Killstreaks

Mosquito Drone

Perks

Birdseye

Perk Packs

Technician

Airman

Plate Carrier

Comms Vest

Vehicles

All Turreted Ground Vehicles

All Turreted Aquatic Vehicles

SR (SKILL RATING) & DIVISIONS

Breakdown: Division and Tiers

Bronze: Starting Division

Starting Division Silver: 900 SR

900 SR Gold: 2,100 SR

2,100 SR Platinum: 3,600 SR

3,600 SR Diamond: 5,400 SR

5,400 SR Crimson: 7,500 SR

7,500 SR Iridescent: 10,000 SR

10,000 SR Top 250: 10,000 SR

Breakdown: Earning SR

>>Kill & Assist SR<<

TEAMS REMAINING SR PER KILL/ASSIST SR PER KILL BY SQUADMATE 8+ 5 3 7 7 5 3 10 7

Final Placements

Players earn SR based on their Final Placement at the end of the match.

Players will see this SR added throughout the match. Reach Top 10 and you’ll gain 15 SR. Reach Top 7 and you will see another 15 SR for a total of 30 SR.

>>Final Placement SR Rewards<<

FINAL PLACEMENT SR REWARD Top 10 15 SR Top 7 30 SR Top 5 50 SR Top 3 60 SR Winner 100 SR

>>Seasonal SR Challenges<<

IN-GAME CHALLENGE SR REWARD First Kill or Assist +100 SR 10 Kills or Assists +100 SR 25 Kills or Assists +100 SR 50 Kills or Assists +100 SR 100 Kills or Assists +100 SR Reach Top 7 Squad +100 SR Reach Top 5 Squad +100 SR Reach Top 3 Squad +100 SR Win a Match +200 SR

>>Rank Placement Rewards<<

Top Placement Stars Awarded Top 7 1 Top 5 2 Finish 1st 3

WARZONE RANKED RESURGENCE REWARDS

Rank Gold to Rank Iridescent: Earn the applicable "Gold Competitor," "Platinum Competitor," "Diamond Competitor," "Crimson Competitor," or "Iridescent Competitor" Operator Skin set based on your highest Skill Division accomplished over the course of the Season.

Earn the applicable "Gold Competitor," "Platinum Competitor," "Diamond Competitor," "Crimson Competitor," or "Iridescent Competitor" Operator Skin set based on your highest Skill Division accomplished over the course of the Season. Top 250: Unlock "Top 250 Competitor" Operator Skin set by completing a Season in the Top 250 Skill Division.

That's everything there is to know regarding the major changes in Warzone Ranked Resurgence in Season 3.