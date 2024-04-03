All Warzone Ranked Resurgence changes in Season 3: SR, new restrictions, Rebirth update, and more

Warzone Ranked Resurgence in Season 3 is finally here, following the anticipated return of Rebirth Island. With the map's arrival, competitive players can look forward to all kinds of massive changes made to Warzone Ranked Play through the Ranked Resurgence. The developers have just revealed various changes made to the competitive experience, including the SR and restricted weapons.
This article discusses all the highlighted changes made to Warzone Ranked Resurgence with Season 3.
Warzone Ranked Resurgence Season 3 patch notes: SR changes, new rules, and weapon restrictions revealed
For those who have missed out on keeping track of all the changes under Warzone Ranked Resurgence, below is the complete list.
MATCH RULESET UPDATE
Map
- Rebirth Island
Mode
- Resurgence
Player Level Requirement
- Level 55
Squad Size
- Trios
Max Player Count
- 45 (15 Squads)
Gameplay
- Rebirth Island Map Adjustments
Infil Strikes: Enabled
- Biometric Scanners: Disabled
- Squad Assembly: Disabled
- Spy Drones Contract: Adjusted to offer a UAV instead of an Advanced UAV as loot.
Public Event Adjustments
- Public Events in Resurgence Ranked Play occur at the same circle in each match.
- Circle 2: Loadout Drop
- Circle 3: Fire Sale
- Circle 4: Restock
Spawn Protection
- Reduced to 2.5s.
Weapon Adjustments
- Snipers will not down players in one shot in Resurgence Ranked Play.
- The weapon’s maximum damage will be 299.
Respawn Loadouts
- Loadouts issued to players who are respawning are static, not random.
WARZONE RANKED PLAY: RESURGENCE RESTRICTIONS
Weapons
- Melee
- Riot Shields
- Launchers
- All
- Shotguns
- KV Broadside
- MX Guardian
- Haymaker
- Riveter
- Attachments
- Ammunition
- Snakeshot
- Dragon’s Breath
- Optics
- All Thermals
- Underbarrel
- Jak Purifier
- Corvus Torch
- Trigger Action
- Maelstrom Dual Trigger
- Killstreaks
- Mosquito Drone
- Perks
- Birdseye
- Perk Packs
- Technician
- Airman
- Plate Carrier
- Comms Vest
- Vehicles
- All Turreted Ground Vehicles
- All Turreted Aquatic Vehicles
SR (SKILL RATING) & DIVISIONS
Breakdown: Division and Tiers
- Bronze: Starting Division
- Silver: 900 SR
- Gold: 2,100 SR
- Platinum: 3,600 SR
- Diamond: 5,400 SR
- Crimson: 7,500 SR
- Iridescent: 10,000 SR
- Top 250: 10,000 SR
Breakdown: Earning SR
>>Kill & Assist SR<<
- Final Placements
- Players earn SR based on their Final Placement at the end of the match.
- Players will see this SR added throughout the match. Reach Top 10 and you’ll gain 15 SR. Reach Top 7 and you will see another 15 SR for a total of 30 SR.
>>Final Placement SR Rewards<<
>>Seasonal SR Challenges<<
>>Rank Placement Rewards<<
WARZONE RANKED RESURGENCE REWARDS
- Rank Gold to Rank Iridescent: Earn the applicable "Gold Competitor," "Platinum Competitor," "Diamond Competitor," "Crimson Competitor," or "Iridescent Competitor" Operator Skin set based on your highest Skill Division accomplished over the course of the Season.
- Top 250: Unlock "Top 250 Competitor" Operator Skin set by completing a Season in the Top 250 Skill Division.
That's everything there is to know regarding the major changes in Warzone Ranked Resurgence in Season 3.