How to play Bounty in Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 will introduce a brand-new multiplayer mode called Bounty with the launch of the Season 2 Reloaded update. With the recent content drop, all the crucial information regarding the upcoming mid-seasonal update has been revealed. In addition to Bounty, a mode named Juggermosh will be included, along with a new remastered map, new weapons, and more.

This article aims to provide detailed information about the Bounty mode and how to play in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) Season 2 Reloaded.

How to play Modern Warfare 3's new Bounty mode?

The new multiplayer mode, Bounty in Modern Warfare 3, offers a Team Deathmatch-style gameplay. You face off against your enemy team with unlimited lives, and the first team to reach the predetermined score limit wins the match. However, the differentiating element of this mode is the introduction of a High-Value Target (HVT) for each team. The HVT is designated to the top player on each team, determined by the highest number of kills.

Moreover, The HVTs carry a flag, making them visible to all players, both teammates and enemies. If any team eliminates their opposing HVT, they receive extra points.

The mode presents intense gunfights, and team coordination becomes crucial as teammates must protect their HVT to prevent the opposition from gaining extra points. Additionally, the HVT can serve as an effective bait, drawing enemies' attention and leading to their defeat.

Modern Warfare 3's Juggermosh mode explored

The Juggermosh mode features Kill Confirmed and Domination modes, fully viewable in third-person view. Each player possesses abilities similar to the Juggernaut Recon Killstreak.

Your objective is to grab the OHK (one-hit kill) melee weapon positioned at the center of the map. As you proceed through the battlefield, you can grab armor from fallen enemies to repair your damaged armor. Precision and aiming for the head are essential for inflicting maximum damage on your opponents. Additionally, all players will have health bars displayed above their heads, so you can coordinate with your teammates and target enemies with the lowest health.

That covers everything about the new Bounty multiplayer mode in Modern Warfare 3 Season 2 Reloaded.

