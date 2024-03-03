Operator skins are more than just visual upgrades; they provide players with a way to stand out and align characters with their preferred style of play. With Modern Warfare Season 2 Reloaded approaching, certain character skins have been leaked by Tridzo and offer a glimpse into the content the mid-season update could get.

This article will offer an exciting lineup of leaked Operator skins for Season 2 Reloaded.

Warzone and MW3 Season 2 Reloaded leaked Operator skins

The Season 2 Reloaded Operator skins that have been leaked boast a wide variety of themes and aesthetics that will likely appeal to a wide spectrum of player preferences.

Here are some of the leaked character skins for Season 2 reloaded in Warzone and MW3:

Paul Altreidis Fedaykin Stealth Suit

Riptide Harkonnen Commando

Astra Militarum

Space Marines

Sisters of Battle

Soap Hawk Operator

What to expect from MW3 Season 2 Reloaded

MW3 season 2 Reloaded drops on March 6, 2024, featuring new maps, weapons, Operators, game modes, schematics, and more. It will continue the Dark Aether storyline and see a new Warlord as well as many events like the Warhammer crossover.

The update intends to take the Modern Warfare 3 experience to new heights, guaranteeing that this iconic game will become a mainstay of the Call of Duty brand for years to come. It does this by placing a fresh emphasis on player feedback and participation.

Don't forget to check out more MW3 and WZ-related articles from Sportskeeda:

Warzone's latest update has massively nerfed TAQ Evolvere || How to complete the Bank's Security Boxes Easter egg in WZ's Fortune's Keep || Best Warzone meta loadout after February 13 nerfs and buffs || How to use Tac Stance in WZ