All upcoming store bundles in Warzone and MW3 Season 3 Reloaded

The Warzone and MW3 store will soon be filled with new bundles, thanks to the upcoming Season 3 Reloaded update, which is set for release on May 1, 2024. From NBA star Devin Booker’s Tracer Pack to a collection featuring the “Mikan Endo” Operator skin, these bundles offer players new options to customize their loadouts.

This article takes a look at the store bundles that will be available in the Warzone and Modern Warfare 3 Season 3 Reloaded update.

Warzone and MW3 Season 3 Reloaded: Every new store bundle

Tracer Pack: D Book Was Here

The Devin Booker exclusive bundle in Warzone and MW3 (Image via Activision)

With D Book Was Here, Warzone and MW3 players gain access to Devin Booker’s Operator skin, which puts the Phoenix Suns star in a black tuxedo.

Two new weapon blueprints are also available in this Tracer Pack, namely the "Sunrise" MTZ-762 Battle Rifle and the "Sunset" WSP-9 SMG. The bundle also includes the "Sick 'Em Haven" Finishing Move, which calls upon a dog for support.

Additionally, D Book Was Here has loads of other content, which includes the "Booker Card" Large Decal, the "Lucky Ace" Weapon Sticker, the "Man's Best Friend" Charm, and the "Be Legendary" Loading Screen.

Trash Talk 2.0 Ultra Skin: Tracer Pack

Trash Talk in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone (Image via Activision)

In Warzone and MW3 Season 3 Reloaded, players can get a brand-new Operator skin called “Broadcast” for Ripper, which looks like a robotic body with a television head.

This bundle also has two animated blueprints for the Striker 9 SMG and TAQ Evolvere LMG called “Smile and Nod” and “It’s Personal,” respectively.

Apart from all the cosmetic updates like the "Trash Talk" large decal, the "Toxic Waste" weapon sticker, and the "Feelings on Display" charm, this bundle also includes 2400 COD points that players can use to purchase items from the store.

Echo Endo: Vibrant Vixen Tracer Pack

The Echo Endo: Vibrant Vixen Tracer Pack in Season 3 Reloaded update (Image via Activision)

The Echo Endo: Vibrant Vixen Tracer Pack includes the “Mikan Endo” Operator skin, a sly fox with a faceplate and a tactical uniform. The animated weapon blueprints that come with this bundle includes the "Fox-Bite" FR 5.56 Assault Rifle Blueprint and the "Danger Spark" Sidewinder Battle Rifle Blueprint, both of which feature death effects.

The cosmetic upgrades in this Call of Duty bundle are the "She's a Killer" Large Decal, "Peace and Love" Weapon Sticker, and "Looks Can Kill" Charm.

Phyto Fighter Tracer Pack

Phyto Fighter in MW3 and Warzone (Image via Activision)

The Phyto Fighter Tracer Pack features a beautiful bioluminescent translucent Operator skin named “Lucifern.” It also includes two weapon blueprints with bioluminescent tracers and pelagic death effects, namely the "Paralyzer" BP50 Assault Rifle Blueprint and the "Splash Damage" TAQ Eradicator LMG Blueprint.

The "Electric Light Organism" Large Decal, "Glow Shtick" Weapon Sticker, and "Now You Sea Me" Weapon Charm complete the cosmetic upgrade section of this bundle.

The content in this Tracer Pack does not end here, as it also includes a Double Battle Pass XP token and a one-time use Aetherium crystal that empowers the player’s weapon with pack-a-punch level 3.

CDL Cataclysm

The CDL Cataclysm bundle in MW3 and Warzone (Image via Activision)

The CDL Cataclysm bundle includes the “Cacotopia” Operator skin, which features a menacing gas mask, full-sleeved tattoos, andn tactical gear. Unlike the other Tracer Packs, this one has only one weapon blueprint, namely the "Dystopia" Striker 9 SMG Blueprint.

The dystopian cosmetic items in this bundle include the "Iron Lung" Charm, the "Vroom" Animated Calling Card, the "Alpha" Large Decal, the "Guiding Light" Emblem, and the "Scratch Tally" Weapon Sticker.

Players can look for other store bundles in the form of the Tracer Pack: Wubz and Friends and the Tracer Pack: Hare-raiser Party Packs.

Check out Sportskeeda for more Warzone and MW3 updates, guides, and news.