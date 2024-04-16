What to expect from Warzone Season 3 Reloaded

Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3 Reloaded is scheduled to launch on May 1, 2024, at 9 am PT, indicated by the unlocking of the classified sector of the Battle Pass. Season 3 introduced significant updates, including the addition of a popular Warzone map, Rebirth Island, along with new modes, weapons, Operators, and more.

Season 3 Reloaded promises to enrapture the fanbase with compelling new additions. Their content drop blog has provided ample information regarding upcoming content. Here, we'll outline what you can expect from Warzone Season 3 Reloaded update.

Warzone Season 3 Reloaded: New modes, new Public event, and more

The launch of the Warzone Season 3 Reloaded update will make the title more entertaining by adding a few new elements to the game that are mentioned below:

1) New modes

New modes arriving in Warzone Season 3 Reloaded (Image via Activision)

Two new modes focused on Rebirth Island alone will make their entry in the upcoming mid-season update:

Rebirth Resurgence Loaded: In this game mode, you don't need to search for ground loot or collect cash to obtain your preferred loadout. Instead, you'll start the match equipped with your chosen loadouts and custom equipment. If you get eliminated, you'll be redeployed following the same Resurgence rules, allowing you to change your loadout again. Additionally, this mode will feature a higher ratio of legendary and reusable loot boxes, ensuring you're always well-equipped for combat.

In this game mode, you don't need to search for ground loot or collect cash to obtain your preferred loadout. Instead, you'll start the match equipped with your chosen loadouts and custom equipment. If you get eliminated, you'll be redeployed following the same Resurgence rules, allowing you to change your loadout again. Additionally, this mode will feature a higher ratio of legendary and reusable loot boxes, ensuring you're always well-equipped for combat. Rebirth Lockdown: In this game mode, 28 players are divided into multiple squads to capture and control zones across the map, earning points for each zone held. Players can drop into the match with their favorite custom loadout, with active respawns and high-value zones appearing toward the end for intense battles and increased point opportunities.

2) Public event

Expand Tweet

Heavy Armor: During this public event, you will have added protection, enabling you to equip an additional armor plate throughout the match. This increases your Armor Hit Points from 150 to 200, extending your survivability between re-plating and increasing the time-to-kill and ammunition expenditure required to defeat opponents.

3) New equipment

Utility Box in WZ (Image via Activision)

Utility Box (Field Upgrade): This Field Upgrade will be exclusively available on Rebirth Island as rare ground loot or purchasable from a Buy Station. It enables you to refill ammunition, armor plates, tacticals, and lethals upon activation.

4) New weapon

BAL-27 assault rifle arriving in Warzone Season 3 Reloaded (Image via Activision)

BAL-27: It's a high-performance, fast-firing assault rifle best for close-quarters combat, boasting a moderate upward recoil and excellent default reticles. Additionally, it is equipped with a 60-round magazine for extended engagements.

This covers everything there is to know about Warzone Season 3 Reloaded expected content.

Check out other MW3 and WZ-related articles from Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback