5 major differences between old and new Rebirth Island in Warzone

The upcoming return of Rebirth Island in Call of Duty: Warzone has left many excited, as it is one of the most beloved maps of the Black Ops era. According to the map design team, Beenox, this new version retains the original's essence while introducing gameplay and visual improvements. Although the differences between the old and new versions may not be significant, there are a few noteworthy changes.

This article will outline five major differences observed in the new version of the Rebirth Island map in Warzone, which is set to launch with the Season 3 update scheduled for April 3, 2024, at 9 am PT.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

5 changes that make the new Rebirth Island different from the old version

Beenox has stated that Rebirth Island's new version will feature all the original's beloved secrets, ensuring players experience nostalgia. Gameplay and visual improvements have been made to the map as well, with old structures being modernized both externally and internally.

Here are five major changes that the returning Rebirth Island in Warzone will feature.

1) Rebirth Infil Strikes

Infil strike in Rebirth Island (Image via Activision)

A new dynamic feature called Infil Strikes has been introduced, where one of the three points of interest (POIs) — Water Tower, Lighthouse, or Prison — will be randomly destroyed before players deploy on the map.

These locations are typically hot spots for intense battles, and this feature promises to significantly alter gameplay dynamics, making matches more unpredictable as well as engaging.

2) Aquatic gameplay

Swimming and underwater combat (Image via Activision)

The original Rebirth Island map was limited to hosting ground battles. It featured diverse terrains, vantage points, narrow alleys, ranged combat, and more. Extending that list, the new version of the map introduces underwater battles. This adds a fresh layer to the gameplay this map can offer.

With expanded shoreline access points and submerged areas, players will be able to swim and engage in strategic underwater warfare.

3) Champion's Quest and a new mission contract

Champion's Quest (Image via Activision)

The Champion's Quest is considered the most challenging endeavor in Warzone. Upon the map's return, this quest will become available. However, what this challenge will be exactly remains undisclosed.

Typically, unlocking such quests requires winning five consecutive matches or collecting 30 kills in a single season. Once either condition is met, a challenging contract (Champion's Quest) becomes available, further testing the player's skills and determination.

Additionally, a new mission contract called Spy Drones will be available at launch. Your objective in it will be to locate and destroy drones to receive rewards.

4) Variable time of day

Change in the atmospheric conditions (Image via Activision)

According to a recent content drop, Rebirth Island will boast a new feature where the time of day changes, altering the atmosphere. This means that players will see time elapse and weather conditions change. This includes the setting sun or light sea fog beginning to appear.

Developers have assured fans that this atmospheric mood change will not affect visibility and is solely intended to create a more pleasing ambiance.

5) Inclusion of a new structure named Building No. 06

Expand Tweet

Rebirth Island's overall structure and topography remain unchanged, with some visual enhancements. However, a new structure, referred to as Building No. 06, has been added to align the map with MW3's narrative.

Makarov has returned to the island and intends to utilize it for research purposes, prompting the addition of a new Point of Interest (POI) update to the Chemical Lab.

In addition to the aforementioned differences, players can anticipate Resurgence Ranked Play on the Rebirth Island map following its launch. They will also receive three fresh pieces of equipment, one returning gear piece, and a few new and returning features. A full overview of these additions is mentioned below:

Equipment:

Squad Rage (New Field Upgrade, launch)

(New Field Upgrade, launch) Utility Box (New Field Upgrade, mid-season)

(New Field Upgrade, mid-season) Foresight (New Killstreak, in-season)

(New Killstreak, in-season) Specialist (Returning Perk Package, in-season)

Features:

New Feature: Biometrics Scanner (Launch)

(Launch) New Feature: Smart Displays (Launch)

(Launch) Returning Feature: Weapon Trade Station (In-season)

