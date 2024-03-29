Warzone Rebirth Island is coming with Season 3 on April 3, 2024. After a long wait, hardcore fans of Rebirth will witness the return of their favorite Battle Royale map from the original Warzone era. The refreshed design of the island also comes with 11 major POIs (points of interest) to help players decide where to drop while diving into a match.

This article will provide details about all the POIs in Warzone Rebirth Island.

All POIs in Warzone Rebirth Island under Season 3

Warzone Rebirth Island in Season 3 (Image via Activision)

Players will be introduced to a new look of Warzone Rebirth Island, although with the same layout as the original version. There are a total of 11 POIs across the entire map. They are combined with some new locations and older geographical spots.

Here are all the POIs in Warzone Rebirth Island:

Bioweapons

The three-floor brick and steel building can be spotted easily on its coastal corner towards the island's northern edge. Players can access its roof via parachute and through interior or exterior stairs. For a quick escape, they can use the zipline as well.

Industry

It's a low-lying structure nestled below the helipad plateau. Players can utilize this location to take covers with plenty of doors and breakable windows.

Chemical Engineering

This area can be easily identified by the smokestacks rising from its roof. There are multiple entry points players can use to approach the location. They must investigate the zipline and ascenders before entering the main, L-shaped factory floor with big chemical tanks and a row of control systems, along with smaller rooms and links to adjacent buildings.

Dock

This point of interest stretches all along the northern shoreline of the map, starting with the sewage treatment plant connected to Industry. Adjacent to that is Power Room 04, jutting out on an elevated concrete structure. These areas are connected through rusting catwalks. Furthermore, there's both an open Bunker door and a submerged pipe leading into a fully waterlogged Bunker.

Control Center

This piece of brutalist architecture has a main building connected to a smaller section through a covered breezeway and a concrete exterior forecourt behind the structure.

Rebirth Island in Warzone Season 3 (Image via Activision)

Prison

It's the main draw for Operators and the largest building on the entire Rebirth Island map. Players can use different entry points to drop inside, like paved walkway, various staircases, ramps, and also the tunnel on the grassy banks above the Dock.

Harbor

The southern part of this place stretches between Chemical Engineering and Factory, with the concrete shoreline enabling quick traversal.

Headquarters

This place houses a kitchen, sitting room, study, library, and a tight cluster of offices on the upper floor. Players can expect high traffic and close combat around this POI.

Factory

It is the largest feature on the southwestern shoreline. This building has an exterior gantry overlooking the dockside and Harbor, and the ascenders offer quick access to the rooftop.

Living Quarters

This place is a set of four apartments in an assortment of faded pastel colors, allowing for easy recognition for players dropping in from above.

Stronghold

The southwestern corner of Rebirth Island consists of a complex, low-lying construction site, an old checkpoint, a helipad, and a satellite tower. Players can utilize plenty of vehicles, caches, barricades, and confined offices alongside a covered walkway across the checkpoint. They can climb the tower to get an elevated and commanding view from various levels.

