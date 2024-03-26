Call of Duty reportedly teases Kar98K's return in Warzone with Rebirth Island

Call of Duty has possibly teased the return of the fan-favorite weapon Kar98k in Warzone Season 3. With the return of the Rebirth Island on April 3, this new hint of adding the weapon would surely be something that OG Warzone fans would adore.

Before announcing Rebirth Island's official return day, Call of Duty's official X handle commented the eye emoji on two content creator's old clip of Rebirth Island. While that could've been a hint of the map's imminent release, the community noticed something specific.

In both the videos, the players were playing the game with the fan-favorite Kar98k from Modern Warfare (2019). Veteran Warzone fans would surely remember the craze as the bolt-action sniper rifle was one of the best in the game.

To learn more about the possible return of the Kar98k in Warzone Season 3, read below.

Is Kar98k returning in Warzone Season 3?

While Activision is yet to officially reveal the weapon's name in the upcoming season, this hint indicates towards a possible return of the Kar98k in Warzone. Given how it was popular in the Rebirth Island, bringing the classic gun back would make Warzone fans rejoice.

A content creator named @RCaptainX_ stated:

"If @CallofDuty REALLY wants to get the hype up around Warzone for people who haven't played in a while, bringing back the Kar98k, when Rebirth Island releases on April 3rd, would be the PERFECT recipe."

While the latest leaks regarding Warzone and Modern Warfare 3 Season 3 indicate towards Advanced Warfare-themed weapons in the game, we can't rule out the possibility of having the Kar98k back where it belongs. With Warzone Ranked Resurgence possibly coming to Rebirth Island, the weapon would immediately become a favorite if it launches.

What do you think of Call of Duty adding the Kar98k in Warzone Season 3? Let us know in the comments section.