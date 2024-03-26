Warzone and MW3 Season 3 weapons leaked ahead of release

A few Warzone and MW3 Season 3 weapons have reportedly been leaked. Previously, there were rumors that some popular advanced warfare weapons would return. Now, the latest leak strengthens this speculation.

This article will discuss all the details regarding Warzone and MW3 Season 3 weapons that have been leaked ahead of the new season's arrival in April 2024.

Note: Players must take the leaks and rumors with a grain of salt unless there's an official confirmation from the developers.

Leaked Warzone and MW3 Season 3 weapons are based on 2014's Advanced Warfare

Reliable insider @CODWarfareForum recently shared a post on X featuring a set of leaked weapon models. Within the post, there was a clip attached that showcased three weapons from the upcoming Warzone and MW3 Season 3 update, which is scheduled for April 3, 2024.

Based on the leak, Bal, MP9, and MORS from Advanced Warfare will return with Season 3 of Warzone and Modern Warfare 3.

In 2014's Advanced Warfare, the Bal was showcased as a bullpup assault rifle known for having a high fire rate while being effective mostly during close-quarter combat. While it did not cover long-range shots, it did offer a heavy damage value.

The next leaked weapon is MP9, which is a machine pistol. This weapon in Advanced Warfare was an unpredictable pistol, to say the least. In some places, it had a higher damage value and was quite impressive for scoring headshots because of an extremely large headshot multiplier. It used to result in double the damage per headshot.

Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare (Image via Activision)

MORS (Military Operated Rail Sniper) was seen as a one-shot sniper rifle in Advanced Warfare and was undoubtedly extremely popular back in the day due to its single-shot killing ability. It used to dominate online matches since most players chose this weapon over anything else.

While the early set of Warzone and MW3 Season 3 weapons have been nearly confirmed, there are more Advanced Warfare items on the way. According to rumors, EM1 and AMS1 are also expected to return.

