Call of Duty Developers nerf BAS-B JAK Outlaw-277 Kit in Warzone and MW3 update

The patch notes for a new Warzone and MW3 update were revealed recently, and surprisingly, the BAS-B JAK Outlaw-277 Kit, the most popular Aftermarkets Part among players, has been nerfed. This news will surely upset most COD gamers who were having fun using the broken attachment.

This article will highlight all major changes introduced in the latest Warzone and MW3 patch notes, including the BAS-B JAK Outlaw-277 Kit nerf.

BAS-B JAK Outlaw-277 Kit is no longer broken after latest Warzone and MW3 update

Below are all the major changes to Warzone in the March 22 patch notes. As mentioned, the most visible change is seen in the BAS-B battle rifle with a tweak to its JAK Outlaw-277 Kit Aftermarkets Part.

WEAPONS

[Battle Rifles]

BAS-B JAK Outlaw-277 Kit

Increased fire rate from 193rpm to 241rpm.

Decreased ADS (aim downsight) rate of fire penalty from 300% to 150%.

Decreased rechamber time from 330ms to 264ms.

Removed 50% bullet velocity benefit.

Increased target flinch to 1 Newtons - up from 0.9 Newtons (+11%).

Increased incoming flinch to 0.23 Newtons - up from 0.17 Newtons (+35%).

Sewed off Mod

Increased incoming flinch to 0.54 Newtons - up from 0.21 Newtons (+157%).

[Sniper Rifles]

Longbow

Modified controller aim assist properties to align with other Sniper Rifles.

Increased incoming flinch to 1 Newtons - up from 0.75 Newtons (+33%).

Increased target flinch to 1.7 Newtons - up from 0.8 Newtons (+113%).

BUG FIXES

Issue fixed that enabled Irradiated Perk to plate through source of damage. It will now correctly only plate through gas damage.

Modern Warfare 3 March 22 patch notes

Here are all the changes revealed in MW3 with the latest patch notes:

MULTIPLAYER

[Progression]

Resolved an issue preventing the Winter's Perks challenge from tracking progress.

WEAPONS

[Battle Rifles]

BAS-B JAK Outlaw-277 Kit

Upper torso damage multiplier decreased from 2x to 1.4x (-30%).

Lower torso damage multiplier increased from 1x to 1.1x (+10%).

Decreased arm and hand damage multipliers from 1.6x to 1.1x (-31%).

Rate of fire increased from 193rpm to 241rpm (+25%).

Decreased ADS (aim downsight) rate of fire penalty from 300% to 150%.

Decreased rechamber time from 330ms to 264ms (-20%).

Removed 50% bullet velocity benefit.

Increased target flinch from 0.9 Newtons to 1 Newtons (+11%).

Incoming flinch increased from 0.17 Newtons to 0.23 Newtons (+35%).

Sewed off Mod

Incoming flinch increased from 0.21 Newtons to 0.54 Newtons (+157%).

[Sniper Rifles]

Longbow

Controller aim assist properties modified to align with other Sniper Rifles.

Incoming flinch increased from 0.75 Newtons to 1 Newtons (+33%).

Target flinch increased from 0.8 Newtons to 1.7 Newtons (+113%).

That's everything to know regarding the Warzone and MW3 update from the March 22 patch notes.

