"The team has been hard at work": Warzone Mobile developers reveal bug fixes and improvements on Android devices following backlash

Although released a few days ago, Warzone Mobile has been plagued with performance issues and bugs on Android. Players have complained about poor optimization of the game on the platform. Following a strong backlash and negative ratings from users, COD developers have now responded with a promise to address crucial bug fixes and ensure improvements on Android devices:

"The team has been hard at work and is near deployment of an update addressing a number of things to improve performance further."

This article will discuss all the latest changes introduced in the Warzone Mobile update.

Warzone Mobile update for Android devices to fix poor graphics, annoying errors, and more

In a recent social media post shared on X, the developing team announced their efforts to bring an important update to address numerous problems in Warzone Mobile on Android devices.

Below is a list of changes the Warzone Mobile update will bring to Android.

An issue fixed that prevented some devices from accessing full-fidelity graphics.

Streaming assets won't take a long time now on certain devices. They will look better and load faster.

Addressed various graphical corruptions and crashes identified by the community.

Prevented unsupported devices from downloading the game to avoid any confusion.

Since the launch of WZ Mobile on iOS and Android platforms, those who downloaded the game on Google Play Store have been upset. They have reported instances of poor optimization, lower FPS count even on high-end devices, and constant stuttering. Many took to social media and bemoaned the launch of WZ Mobile on Android.

The latest update promises to address various issues and its impact is yet to be assessed.

