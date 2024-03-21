"The worst global launch in the history of Mobile Gaming": Internet reacts to Warzone Mobile release on Android devices

Call of Duty has officially launched Warzone Mobile globally for Android and iOS devices. While the much-anticipated title has finally seen its release, the Android mobile gaming community didn't expect that the launch would be so abysmal. While the game runs extremely well on iOS devices, Android users have disclosed that it is probably one of the worst games to play on mobile.

In a recent X post, a user named @No1_Revenant posted a Tweet thread with the caption,

" Warzone Mobile Android review. The worst global launch in the history of mobile gaming, A thread "

The thread contains all the things that fans have been complaining about Warzone Mobile launch on Android devices. The first comment shows the terrible graphics that players are receiving at the launch. Most of the characters are pixelated, and while Activision has stated that the graphics will improve with more game time, iOS users are not facing the same problem.

Warzone Mobile graphics on high-end Android device (Image via Activision)

The user shows the extreme overheating that Android users are receiving upon launching the game; the temperature rises up to 46°C, which is massive for a mobile phone.

The game also has terrible bugs. From textures not loading properly to weird executions, the state of the game is poor on Android devices.

Furthermore, players have been facing low FPS issues with major lags. The post owner discloses that even with a Snapdragon 888, players are getting 35 FPS to 45 FPS maximum. However, keep in mind that this performance is with an attached cooler, without which the performance drops to lower than 30 FPS.

A user with Redmagic 9 pro shared that they are getting 30 FPS in the multiplayer of Warzone. Keep in mind that this is a high-end gaming mobile device. The thread owner states,

"This is how Warzone Mobile has been performing on Android for the past 2 years. No change."

Is the Warzone Mobile release on Android the worst launch in mobile gaming history?

While it is too early to tell since the developers are slowly rolling out the launch, the performance on Android devices is extremely poor. As mentioned, the game shows good performance on Apple. Here's how it looks on iOS devices with an M1/M2 chip.

However, both these chips are of PC level and can perform high-quality tasks. This goes for the latest iPhone model as well, which supports peak graphics mode for Warzone Mobile.

In the mobile gaming community, a large section of users play on Android devices. Given the game had a two-year testing period in certain regions, the launch day performance was extremely disappointing. Players can hope that the developers will work on this issue and fix the problem soon.