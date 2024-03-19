Warzone Mobile to support Peak Graphics Mode for iPhone and iPad

Warzone Mobile fans who own latest iPhone and iPad models are in for a treat. When the game comes out later this week, it will enable them to get the best possible FPS experience in terms of witnessing peak graphics. Plus, the overall gameplay is expected to be hyper realistic with ultra settings enabled.

This article will mention all the crucial details that iPhone and iPad owners need to know about Warzone Mobile. This is especially for those users who currently have Apple devices like iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, and new iPads.

Warzone Mobile on iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, and iPads to get a Peak Graphics Mode

Since the last 5-6 years, Apple's iOS devices have been among mobile gamers' favorite options. That's because they generally offer a better quality experience than Android. Now, recent Apple products with M1 and M2 chips have pushed things even further in terms of offering an impressive gameplay; not to mention the new iPhone 15 Pro series with A17 Pro chip.

According to latest reports from various sources on X, it's been confirmed that Warzone Mobile players will get to utilize the full power of iPhone and iPads.

Precisely speaking, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, and iPads with M1 or M2 chips, will support a special Peak Graphics Mode while playing Warzone Mobile. Players will be able to run WZ Mobile at 2K resolution with improved textures and resolution caching.

Only two days are left for the game's debut, and the latest update will surely please every mobile gamer owning iPhone 15 Pro devices or newer iPad models.

Warzone Mobile release date and time

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile (Image via Activision)

The game is officially coming out globally on March 21, 2024 at 9:00 am PT. However, this timing may differ depending on multiple regions across the globe. Below is a list showing when the players can expect WZ Mobile to go live in their locations.

Pacific Time (PT): March 21, 9:00 am

March 21, 9:00 am Mountain Time (MT): March 21, 9:00 am

March 21, 9:00 am Central Time (CT): March 21, 11:00 am

March 21, 11:00 am Eastern Time (ET): March 21, 12:00 pm

March 21, 12:00 pm Greenwich Mean Time (GMT/UTC): March 21, 4:00 pm

March 21, 4:00 pm Central European Time (CET): March 21, 5:00 pm

March 21, 5:00 pm Eastern European Time (EET): March 21, 6:00 pm

March 21, 6:00 pm Moscow Standard Time (MSK): March 21, 7:00 pm

March 21, 7:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST): March 21, 9:30 pm

March 21, 9:30 pm Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): March 22, 3:00 am

March 22, 3:00 am Japan Stanard Time (JST): March 22, 1:00 am

March 22, 1:00 am China Stanard Time (CST): March 22, 12:00 am

