How to unlock all Ghost operator skins in Warzone Mobile for free after launch

Activision is about to grace the mobile gaming platform with another Call of Duty title, Warzone Mobile. In anticipation of the mobile game's launch on March 21, 2024, players can unlock limited-time Ghost operator skins. Thanks to the game's cross-progression and shared unlock system, these skins will be available for use across current Call of Duty games: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone.

A total of three Ghost Operator skins can be unlocked by participating in Warzone Mobile-related events. If you're looking forward to playing the game during its release, here's how you can unlock these limited-time skins.

How to get all Ghost operator skins in Warzone Mobile for free

There are three free Ghost Operator skins that you can unlock in Warzone Mobile at launch: the Ghost-Condemned, Ghost-Golden Phantom, and Ghost-Bloody Reaper.

Ghost Condemned operator skin (Image via Activision)

To unlock the Ghost-Condemned skin, you need to pre-register for the game. Here's how you do it:

On your phone, open the Play Store (Android) or App Store (iOS). Search for Warzone Mobile. Select "Pre-register."

After you've pre-registered, you can claim the free Ghost-Condemned operator skin along with other pre-registration rewards when the title launches. This cosmetic can be used in MW3 and Warzone as long as you link your Activision account.

Ghost Golden Phantom Operator skin (Image via Activision)

Meanwhile, the Ghost-Golden Phantom skin in Warzone Mobile can be unlocked during the Operation Day Zero event on March 22, 2024. It's the last Community Reward in the event, which players can get after clearing Zone 6. It's also available for use in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone upon account linking.

The last operator skin is the Ghost-Bloody Reaper, which is a Warzone Mobile exclusive. This means that you can't access it in MW3 and Warzone even if you have linked your Activision account.

The Bloody Reaper skin is an Individual event reward during the Operation Day Zero event in Warzone Mobile. To get this skin, you need to complete event challenges to accumulate Event Points, which can be exchanged in the Event Store. There are currently no details about the specific point requirement for the cosmetic, but it will be available once the event launches.

These skins can only be claimed for a limited time, so make sure to grab them while you have the chance.

Warzone Mobile will launch on March 21, 2024, while the Operation Day Zero event will begin on March 22.

