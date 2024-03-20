How to earn Event Points to unlock Ghost Golden Phantom Operator in Warzone Mobile after launch?

Warzone Mobile will reveal a brand new, limited-time Ghost Golden Phantom Operator skin. Players can grab this exclusive cosmetic after the game's global release on March 21, 2024. The skin is part of the Operation Day Zero event and will be a free cosmetic reward if the players have Event Points.

This article will discuss the best way to earn Event Points to unlock Ghost Golden Phantom Operator skin in Warzone Mobile.

Best method revealed to get Event Points to unlock Ghost Golden Phantom Operator in Warzone Mobile

After the launch of Warzone Mobile, players will have to participate in the Day Zero Event to obtain Ghost Golden Phantom skin. Plus, they must earn Event Points to unlock the Operator reward inside the game.

Ghost Golden Phantom Operator skin in Warzone Mobile (Image via Activision)

Below are the crucial tasks players have to perform and complete to obtain Event Points in Operation Day Zero.

Open a Supply Box or Day Zero Supply drop.

Complete a contract.

Eliminate an enemy player.

Score a Headshot.

Use a Killstreak.

Buy items from the Buy Station.

That's everything one needs to do to earn Event Points. Once the objective is accomplished, players can use their points to get the free Ghost Golden Phantom Operator skin for use in WZ Mobile as well as Warzone and Modern Warfare 3.

Warzone Mobile (Image via Activision)

However, before participating in the main event, players must link their Activision ID with WZ Mobile. Otherwise, they won't be able to receive any lucrative rewards. They can follow the steps below to link their accounts.

Go to the Profile page of Call of Duty. Type in the email address and password of your Activision ID (ATVI account). Link your Activision ID to your platform of choice (PC, PlayStation, Battle.net or Steam). Log into the game using COD Activision ID details. The accounts will get linked successfully.

After linking their account, mobile players can dive into the WZ Mobile experience. They can jump straight into the Operation Day Zero event. Once the required amount of points is earned, they can use them to unlock Ghost Phantom Operator skin for free.

For more WZ Mobile updates, news, and guides, keep following Sportskeeda. Check out the links below to keep track of the game.

All exclusive WZ Mobile Battle Pass content and how to unlock them after launch || WZ Mobile release countdown: Date and time for all regions