Warzone Mobile release countdown: Date and time for all regions

The highly anticipated title, Warzone Mobile, was initially announced during the COD Next event of 2022; however, it remained exclusive to a few regions only as it was being released in phases. Fortunately, the wait is nearly over as Call of Duty officially announced the global release date and time for the game.

In this brief article, we'll take a closer look at the Warzone Mobile release date and time for all regions.

Warzone Mobile official global release date and time for all regions

Expand Tweet

Warzone Mobile will be released on March 21, 2024, at 9:00 am PT. The game will allow cross-progression across both the current-gen Call of Duty titles, MW3 and Warzone.

The amount of content set for launch is certainly exciting, and fans need not wait much longer before they can get their hands on the game:

However, as mentioned earlier, depending on your region of residence, this time and date might differ.

Here's when the game is going live in different parts of the world:

Pacific Time (PT): March 21, 2024, 9:00 am

March 21, 2024, 9:00 am Mountain Time (MT): March 21, 2024,10:00 am

March 21, 2024,10:00 am Central Time (CT): March 21, 2024, 11:00 am

March 21, 2024, 11:00 am Eastern Time (ET): March 21, 2024, 12:00 pm

March 21, 2024, 12:00 pm Greenwich Mean Time (GMT/UTC): March 21, 2024, 4:00 pm

March 21, 2024, 4:00 pm Central European Time (CET): March 21, 2024, 5:00 pm

March 21, 2024, 5:00 pm Eastern European Time (EET): March 21, 2024, 6:00 pm

March 21, 2024, 6:00 pm Moscow Standard Time (MSK): March 21, 2024, 7:00 pm

March 21, 2024, 7:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST): March 21, 2024, 9:30 pm

March 21, 2024, 9:30 pm Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): March 22, 2024, 3:00 am (next day)

March 22, 2024, 3:00 am (next day) Japan Standard Time (JST): March 22, 2024, 1:00 am (next day)

March 22, 2024, 1:00 am (next day) China Standard Time (CST): March 22, 2024, 12:00 am (next day)

As seen from the above list, it is clear that although most regions can access the game on March 21, 2024, some countries, such as Japan, Australia, and China, can download and play Warzone Mobile on March 22, 2024.

Needless to say, this is merely a time zone difference, and the game will be live for everyone simultaneously. For those who play the game on Day 1, Call of Duty has an event waiting for them called Operation Day Zero, bringing a host of rewards for the title that can even be used across Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone.

Check out our other Call of Duty articles:

"If Fortnite can do it, why can't CoD?": Warzone fans are frustrated with the map rotation system || Warzone and MW3 St Patrick's Day event leaked: Free rewards, bundle, and more || All exclusive Warzone Mobile Battle Pass content and how to unlock them after launch || Warzone Rebirth Island leaks keep adding up, hinting at an imminent release || Modern Warfare 3 "35% off" Steam sale live: Price, how to buy, and more