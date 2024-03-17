Warzone and MW3 St Patrick's Day event leaked: Free rewards, bundle, and more

Several details of the Warzone and MW3 St Patrick's Day event have been leaked online. Similar to last year, this time around, the Call of Duty titles will feature a special event celebrating St Patrick's Day. Needless to say, the event will offer players many rewards in the form of in-game cosmetics and bring with it a new operator bundle via the Store.

We take a closer look at all the expected rewards, the new operator bundle, and more in the Warzone and MW3 St Patrick's Day event.

Note: Some aspects of this article are based on leaks and speculations and should be taken with a grain of salt.

What are the rewards in Warzone and MW3 St Patrick's Day event?

Expand Tweet

According to the leaks, the Warzone and MW3 St Patrick's Day event will drop with a free universal camo, which can be equipped with all the weapons in the title. As per the leaks, the special camo features three-leaf clovers along with mugs of beer. But that's not all. Players will also be able to unlock several other items, such as Emblems, Stickers, Charms, and Calling Cards.

Although it remains uncertain how players can unlock them, it is speculated that it will be similar to other XP events in the games, such as the Warhammer 40K For the Emperor event, which requires one to reach certain XP milestones to unlock a reward.

Since the star of the show is the weapon camo, it is highly likely that it will be the last on the list and may require players to grind to earn a ton of XP.

But these are only the free items. There's also a new bundle celebrating the event that is currently available in-game. Check the section below for more details about the Warzone and MW3 St Patrick's Day operator bundle.

Warzone and MW3 St Patrick's Day bundle: Price, what's included, and more

Details of the Warzone and MW3 St Patrick's Day bundle "Gaelic Ghillie" explored (Image via Activision)

The Warzone and MW3 St Patrick's Day event operator bundle is currently available to purchase in-game. The new bundle, Gaelic Ghillie, costs 2000 CP or COD Points with six items inside. These items are:

" Lucky Charm " BBQ Operator skin

" BBQ Operator skin " Lucky Shot " Striker SMG Weapon Blueprint

" Striker SMG Weapon Blueprint " Luck of the Draw " TAQ Evolvere LMG Weapon Blueprint

" TAQ Evolvere LMG Weapon Blueprint " Shamrock " Weapon Charm

" Weapon Charm " Feeling lucky? " Large Decal

" Large Decal "Phantom Paddie" Weapon Sticker

For 2000 CP, the bundle can be of great value. Although it does not feature any special tracer or death effects, it comes with an operator skin, which looks like a Ghillie suit, and Weapon Blueprints for the Striker and the TAQ Evolvere, both of which are currently among the best weapons in the game.

That covers everything about the Warzone and MW3 St Patrick's Day event leaks. The event is reportedly going live on March 17, 2024. However, note that these details were derived from leaks and must be taken with a grain of salt.

Check out our other Call of Duty articles:

How to unlock Ghost Golden Phantom skin for free in Warzone Mobile after launch || Warzone and MW3 Season 2 Week 6 challenges: How to complete, rewards, and more || All leaked Finishing Moves in the Godzilla x Kong crossover of WZ and MW3 || Rebirth Island leaks keep adding up, hinting at an imminent release || WZ and MW3 cheaters can now reportedly issue bans to innocent players