Warhammer 40K For the Emperor event in Modern Warfare 3: Release date, rewards, and more

Call of Duty has partnered with diverse franchises, and its latest collaboration introduces the Warhammer 40k For the Emperor event to Modern Warfare 3. This event brings fresh in-game challenges and rewards, allowing players to collect striking Operator skins like Ultramarine or Blood Angels. This is a limited-time event, and hence, players must hurry up to unlock the rewards and experience the intense battle.

In this article, we will explain everything about the Warhammer 40k For the Emperor event in Modern Warfare 3, including its release date, rewards, and more.

Warhammer 40K For the Emperor event in Modern Warfare 3 release date

The Warhammer 40K event, along with various weapon skins, is set to debut in Season 2 Reloaded. Each of these offerings will revolve around a distinct faction, allowing players to personalize their weapons to their preferences.

The Warhammer 40k For the Emperor event will start on March 13, 2024, and conclude on March 27, 2024, giving players two weeks to grind the missions and earn various rewards. With this new crossover, Warzone and MW3 have introduced three Warhammer 40K exclusive bundles:

Tracer Pack: Warhammer 40K Space Marines

Warhammer 40K Space Marines Tracer Pack: Warhammer 40K Sisters of Battle

Warhammer 40K Sisters of Battle Tracer Pack: Warhammer 40K Astra Militarum

Warhammer 40k For the Emperor rewards

Players can gain XP and unlock in-game rewards during the event. They can also opt for one of the two Operator skins from the Tracer pack: Warhammer 40K Space Marines Bundle, the Ultramarines or the Blood Angels, to boost their event XP earnings.

Here are all the rewards for Warhammer 40k For the Emperor even:

“Inquisitorial Seal” Weapon Sticker.

“Know No Fear” Large Decal.

“For the Emperor” Emblem.

“Righteous Hatred” Weapon Charm.

“Psyk-out” Grenade Tactical Skin.

“Sons of Sanguinius” Animated Calling Card.

“March for Macragge” Calling Card.

“Innocence Proves Nothing” Animated Emblem.

“Adeptus Astartes” Loading Screen.

“Righteous Storm” WSP-9 SMG Weapon Blueprint.

However, it should be noted that these rewards are exclusive to Warhammer 40k For the Emperor and won’t be accessible once the event concludes.

