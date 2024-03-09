Call of Duty Season 2 Reloaded has introduced the Grave Robber camo in Warzone and MW3. Camos are cosmetic customizations that players can apply to their weapons in the game. They often have different patterns and color schemes. One can unlock 18 new camos by playing Multiplayer and Zombies with MW3 weaponry.

This article explains how to unlock the Grave Robber camo in Warzone and MW3.

What to do to unlock Grave Robber camo in Warzone and MW3

Expand Tweet

With the introduction of the Warzone and Modern Warfare 3 Season 2 Reloaded mid-season update, the classified B21 sector of the Battle Pass has been made accessible. It offers a range of challenges and exclusive rewards upon completion.

The B21 classified sector of the Season 2 Reloaded offers five rewards: a JAK Burnout Kit Aftermarket Part, a Bone Dome Emblem, a One-Hour Double XP Token, a Grave Robber Universal Weapon Camo, and the Soulrender Melee Weapon.

The final reward is highly sought after. It is a ceremonial blade that deals razor-sharp cuts and is deadly in close-range combat.

B21 Battle Pass sector (Image via Activision/Sportskeeda)

As part of the game's ongoing Pre-Season and Seasonal content, players are provided with a new set of challenges each week. These tasks consist of seven Multiplayer and seven Zombies weekly challenges that grant XP upon completion. After completing five of these weekly challenges, players will be rewarded with one of two things: a special attachment (Aftermarket Part) or a weapon.

Moreover, if a player manages to earn all of the Weekly Rewards in a Season, they will unlock a Seasonal Cosmetic reward, such as a camo.

To obtain the Grave Robber Universal Weapon Camo in the Zombies mode, players must complete a specific challenge. This challenge requires them to secure five Operator or Special Zombie kills with the butt of a gun.

For easy completion, players are recommended to participate in a Hardcore playlist featuring small maps. The best options are the Mosh Pit and Das Haus 24/7 game mode.

That covers everything players need to know about how to unlock the Grave Robber camo in Warzone and MW3.

Check out more COD guides here:

How to filter attachments in Modern Warfare 3 || All leaked operator skins in Warzone and MW3 Season 3 || How to unlock Mythic Type 19 in COD Mobile