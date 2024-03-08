All leaked operator skins in Warzone and MW3 Season 3

Leaked operator skins in Warzone and MW3 Season 3 have surfaced across social media networks, hinting at numerous potential collaborations for the upcoming seasons. Discovered by the popular data miner in the Call of Duty community, CODWarfareForum, the user has proceeded to detail the list of all the potential operator skins coming in Warzone and MW3 Season 3.

This article will provide an in-depth preview of the leaked operator skins in Warzone and MW3 Season 3 and any other related details.

NOTE: The details in this article are based on leaks and are subject to change. Readers are advised to take them with a pinch of salt until officially confirmed.

Cheech and Chong, Snoop Dogg, and other leaked operator skins in Warzone and MW3 Season 3

The leaked operator skins in Warzone and MW3 Season 3 seem to indicate potential collaborations with numerous pop culture icons, such as Cheech and Chong, Snoop Dogg, and even Devin Booker, a popular youth sports icon.

Furthermore, exclusive BlackCell Operator Abolisher will reportedly feature a new skin in the game. This begs whether the upcoming cosmetics will be exclusively under the purview of the latest Seasonal BlackCell Pass or can be purchased in a standalone store offer.

As per CODWarfareForum, the following are the new skins in the upcoming Season of WZ and Modern Warfare 3:

Cheech (One Operator skin for Kappa)

Chong (One Operator skin for Lambda)

Devin Booker

Snoop

Abolisher

Makarov

Valeria

Gaz

Horangi

Farah

Soap

Ghost

Jet

Price

Raptor

BBQ

Enigma

Swagger

Riptide

Doc

Dokkaebi

Byline

Corso

Bantam

Scorch

Jabber

Alpine

Warden

Romeo

Summer

Fall

Expected release date for Warzone and MW3 Season 3

Keeping track of the ongoing BlackCell Battle Pass on Warzone and MW3, we can expect Season 3 to debut on April 3, 2024. Sticking to tradition, the new update should launch at 9 am PT.

Since COD updates are globally synchronized, you can use this list as a reference for the update's release date and time for your region:

Pacific Time (PT): April 3, 2024, at 9 am

April 3, 2024, at 9 am Mountain Time (MT): April 3, 2024, at 10 am

April 3, 2024, at 10 am Central Time (CT): April 3, 2024, at 11 am

April 3, 2024, at 11 am Eastern Time (ET): April 3, 2024, at 12 pm

April 3, 2024, at 12 pm Greenwich Mean Time (GMT): April 3, 2024, at 5 pm

April 3, 2024, at 5 pm Central European Time (CET): April 3, 2024, at 6 pm

April 3, 2024, at 6 pm Eastern European Time (EET): April 3, 2024, at 7 pm

April 3, 2024, at 7 pm Indian Standard Time (IST): April 3, 2024, at 9:30 pm

April 3, 2024, at 9:30 pm China Standard Time (CST): April 4, 2024, at 12 am

April 4, 2024, at 12 am Japan Standard Time (JST): April 4, 2024, at 1 am

April 4, 2024, at 1 am Australian Eastern Daylight Time (AEDT): April 4, 2024, at 3 am

April 4, 2024, at 3 am New Zealand Daylight Time (NZDT): April 4, 2024, at 5 am

That's all there is to know about leaked operator skins in Warzone and MW3 Season 3. For more COD updates, check these links below:

