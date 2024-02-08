5 best SMGs to use in Warzone Ranked Resurgence

Warzone Ranked Resurgence is now live. This means players are now looking for the best weapons and loadouts to dominate Fortune's Keep. SMGs remain the top weapon choices in the game with their flexibility and fast TTKs. Equipped with proper loadouts, these guns can easily shred enemies in the competitive game mode.
Ranked play was launched during the Warzone Season 2 update on February 7, 2024. If you're looking for the best SMGs to use in Warzone Ranked Resurgence, we've got you covered. This article lists the five best SMGs in the meta and the best loadout for each.
Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer
Best SMG loadouts for Warzone Ranked Resurgence
1) AMR9
The AMR9 was a power pick last season and is still a strong SMG pick for Warzone Ranked Resurgence. It managed to avoid the SMG nerfs in Season 2, and it still boasts an incredible fire rate and great damage output. With the right attachments, you can easily win close-range fights with its insanely fast TTK.
Here's the recommended AMR9 loadout for Warzone Ranked Resurgence:
- Barrel: AMR9 Enforcer Long Barrel
- Optic: Intlas Cas-14
- Underbarrel: Bruen Heavy Support Grip
- Magazine: 100-Round Drum
- Muzzle: Xten RR-40
2) RAM-9
The RAM-9 is the newest SMG to join Warzone in Season 2 and is now one of the best ones to use in Ranked Resurgence. The weapon provides great control and mobility with its minimal recoil. It also boasts great damage and ammo reserve, making it extremely deadly at close-range fights.
Here's the recommended RAM-9 loadout for your Ranked Resurgence matches:
- Muzzle: Shadowstrike Suppressor S
- Comb: Recon Comb
- Underbarrel: Dr-6 Handstop
- Magazine: 50-Round Mag
- Rear Grip: Haste XV Grip Tape
3) HRM-9
Despite a rough launch, the HRM-9 is now a great SMG pick in Warzone Ranked Resurgence with its high fire rate and mobility. It has a great damage output that can take down enemies quickly in Fortune's Keep. While its recoil isn't the best, it can be easily fixed with the right attachments.
Here's the recommended loadout for HRM-9 in Warzone:
- Muzzle: Shadowstrike Suppressor S
- Barrel: Thorn-90 Barrel
- Stock: Folding Stock
- Underbarrel: FTAC MSP-98 Handstop
- Magazine: 50-Round Drum
4) Striker 9
The Striker-9 is a less popular choice in Warzone but is still an A-tier SMG pick in Ranked Resurgence. Thanks to its low recoil and versatility, this gun can handle close-range to mid-range encounters extremely well. It's capable of achieving "laser beam" recoil with an expanded ammo capacity if equipped with proper attachments.
Here's a Striker 9 loadout you can use in your ranked matches:
- Muzzle: Shadowstrike Suppressor S
- Barrel: Striker Recon Long Barrel
- Stock: Striker Factory Stock
- Underbarrel: XRK-Edge BW-4 Handstop
- Magazine: 50-Round Drum
5) WSP Swarm
The WSP Swarm is one of the SMGs that was not affected by the Season 2 nerfs. It maintains its place as one of the best weapons in close-range combat thanks to its insanely high TTK. While it isn't the easiest to use, it's a solid SMG suited for those who prefer an aggressive playstyle.
Here's a WSP Swarm loadout you can use in your Ranked Resurgence matches:
- Muzzle: Shadowstrike Suppressor
- Barrel: WSP Reckless-90 Long Barrel
- Stock: FSS Fortress Heavy Stock
- Underbarrel: FTAC SP-10 Angled Grip
- Magazine: 50-Round Mag
