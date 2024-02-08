5 best SMGs to use in Warzone Ranked Resurgence

Warzone Ranked Resurgence is now live. This means players are now looking for the best weapons and loadouts to dominate Fortune's Keep. SMGs remain the top weapon choices in the game with their flexibility and fast TTKs. Equipped with proper loadouts, these guns can easily shred enemies in the competitive game mode.

Ranked play was launched during the Warzone Season 2 update on February 7, 2024. If you're looking for the best SMGs to use in Warzone Ranked Resurgence, we've got you covered. This article lists the five best SMGs in the meta and the best loadout for each.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Best SMG loadouts for Warzone Ranked Resurgence

1) AMR9

Warzone AMR9 loadout (Image via Activision)

The AMR9 was a power pick last season and is still a strong SMG pick for Warzone Ranked Resurgence. It managed to avoid the SMG nerfs in Season 2, and it still boasts an incredible fire rate and great damage output. With the right attachments, you can easily win close-range fights with its insanely fast TTK.

Here's the recommended AMR9 loadout for Warzone Ranked Resurgence:

Barrel: AMR9 Enforcer Long Barrel

AMR9 Enforcer Long Barrel Optic: Intlas Cas-14

Intlas Cas-14 Underbarrel: Bruen Heavy Support Grip

Bruen Heavy Support Grip Magazine: 100-Round Drum

100-Round Drum Muzzle: Xten RR-40

2) RAM-9

RAM-9 in Warzone (Image via Activision)

The RAM-9 is the newest SMG to join Warzone in Season 2 and is now one of the best ones to use in Ranked Resurgence. The weapon provides great control and mobility with its minimal recoil. It also boasts great damage and ammo reserve, making it extremely deadly at close-range fights.

Here's the recommended RAM-9 loadout for your Ranked Resurgence matches:

Muzzle: Shadowstrike Suppressor S

Shadowstrike Suppressor S Comb: Recon Comb

Recon Comb Underbarrel: Dr-6 Handstop

Dr-6 Handstop Magazine: 50-Round Mag

50-Round Mag Rear Grip: Haste XV Grip Tape

3) HRM-9

HRM-9 Warzone (Image via Activision)

Despite a rough launch, the HRM-9 is now a great SMG pick in Warzone Ranked Resurgence with its high fire rate and mobility. It has a great damage output that can take down enemies quickly in Fortune's Keep. While its recoil isn't the best, it can be easily fixed with the right attachments.

Here's the recommended loadout for HRM-9 in Warzone:

Muzzle: Shadowstrike Suppressor S

Shadowstrike Suppressor S Barrel: Thorn-90 Barrel

Thorn-90 Barrel Stock: Folding Stock

Folding Stock Underbarrel: FTAC MSP-98 Handstop

FTAC MSP-98 Handstop Magazine: 50-Round Drum

4) Striker 9

Striker 9 in Warzone Ranked Resurgence (Image via Activision)

The Striker-9 is a less popular choice in Warzone but is still an A-tier SMG pick in Ranked Resurgence. Thanks to its low recoil and versatility, this gun can handle close-range to mid-range encounters extremely well. It's capable of achieving "laser beam" recoil with an expanded ammo capacity if equipped with proper attachments.

Here's a Striker 9 loadout you can use in your ranked matches:

Muzzle: Shadowstrike Suppressor S

Shadowstrike Suppressor S Barrel: Striker Recon Long Barrel

Striker Recon Long Barrel Stock: Striker Factory Stock

Striker Factory Stock Underbarrel: XRK-Edge BW-4 Handstop

XRK-Edge BW-4 Handstop Magazine: 50-Round Drum

5) WSP Swarm

WSP Swarm loadout in Warzone Ranked Resurgence (Image via Activision)

The WSP Swarm is one of the SMGs that was not affected by the Season 2 nerfs. It maintains its place as one of the best weapons in close-range combat thanks to its insanely high TTK. While it isn't the easiest to use, it's a solid SMG suited for those who prefer an aggressive playstyle.

Here's a WSP Swarm loadout you can use in your Ranked Resurgence matches:

Muzzle: Shadowstrike Suppressor

Shadowstrike Suppressor Barrel: WSP Reckless-90 Long Barrel

WSP Reckless-90 Long Barrel Stock: FSS Fortress Heavy Stock

FSS Fortress Heavy Stock Underbarrel: FTAC SP-10 Angled Grip

FTAC SP-10 Angled Grip Magazine: 50-Round Mag

Follow Sportskeeda for more Warzone-related news, content, and guides.

Ranked Resurgence not opening error: Possible fixes, reasons, and more || Modern Warfare 3 Season 2 patch notes for Multiplayer and Zombies: New 6v6 maps, Warlord Keres, and more || All Modern Warfare 3 Ranked Play changes in Season 2 || All Zombies Power Ups in Warzone explained