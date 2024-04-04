The FJX Horus Submachine Gun is one of the four new weapons introduced in the Season 3 update of Warzone and MW3. A sleek and powerful SMG, it has also become a popular choice among players. Along with this, the update also includes the MORS Sniper Rifle, a melee weapon named Gladiator, and the BAL-27 Assault Rifle.

While a blueprint bundle is not available at launch, there's a high likelihood it will be available for purchase in the future. Further customizing the FJX Horus with various attachments to suit players' preferred playstyles can make this weapon a strong choice for many.

In this article, we will dive into how to unlock the Submachine Gun in Warzone and MW3.

Unlock FJX Horus SMG in Warzone and Modern Warfare 3 (MW3)

Unlocking the FJX Horus is a pretty straightforward process. Players just need to complete the following steps:

Download the new season 3 update in the game. Complete Sector 8 of the MW3 and Warzone Battle Pass. Claim the SMG guns as the Battle Pass Sector 8 reward.

You can get instant access to the SMG without the hassle of hunting for XP and grinding the Battle Pass by purchasing the BlackCell Battle Pass. This premium option, priced at $29.99, not only provides immediate access to the highly sought-after weapon but also unlocks additional content and advantages that are not available with the free Battle Pass.

The FJX Horus is the perfect choice for players aiming to dominate close-quarter combat. It stands out from other SMGs, thanks to its damage rate and mobility. Furthermore, the fast rate of fire and minimal recoil allow players to unleash an outburst of shots with perfect accuracy.

While the gun excels in close-quarters combat, its versatility extends beyond its close-quarter dominance. With a plethora of attachments available, players can customize the FJX Horus to suit their preferred playstyle and tactical needs.

Overall, in the ever-evolving, chaotic world of Warzone and MW3, the addition of a gun specializing in close-quarter combat will always be invaluable.

