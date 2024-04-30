What is the newest Call of Duty?

With so many titles in the franchise over the past years, it can be hard to keep track of the newest Call of Duty game. The FPS' huge fanbase has kept its loyalty to the franchise which is evident in the number of players in Call of Duty's most recent title, Modern Warfare 3 (MW3). Released in November 2023, the game is the twentieth installment in the CoD video game series.

Modern Warfare 3 was developed by Sledgehammer, the studio responsible for popular CoD titles including CoD Vanguard, Advanced Warfare, and the original MW3 from 2011. The game is currently in its third season, with the mid-season update scheduled for May 1, 2024.

The newest Call of Duty game explored

MW3 is the newest Call of Duty game (Image via Activision)

The Modern Warfare 3 is the newest Call of Duty title. It was the third installment of the rebooted Modern Warfare series and was released in November 2023.

The game features plenty of rotating game modes including Domination, Search and Destroy, Team Deathmatch, Hardpoint, and Kill Confirmed, some of which are carried over from its predecessors (MW and MW2). MW3's single-player campaign, which was heavily criticized during its launch, also continues the story of the past titles.

It is also in Modern Warfare 3 that the PvE mode called MW3 Zombies was reintroduced where players complete missions called contracts, collect gear, defeat bosses, and progress through faction quests. Developed by Treyarch, the Zombies shared similarities with the popular DMZ mode in Warzone 2.0.

While it's true that Modern Warfare 3 is the newest Call of Duty title to date, it won't be long until Activision drops Call of Duty 2024. As of writing, the developers confirmed that CoD 2024, reportedly called Black Ops Gulf War, is in progress and is scheduled to be released in October 2024.

Meanwhile, Modern Warfare 3 Season 3 Reloaded will be launched on May 3, 2024. With three great seasons on its list, MW3 is among the franchise's biggest and most successful titles. Each season was filled with interesting events, insane crossovers, great maps, and tons of content for players to explore.

With the success of MW3, fans are looking forward to more titles in the Call of Duty franchise.

